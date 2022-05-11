Luigi Dall’Igna yesterday the tire pressure case that emerged in the morning immediately deflated. The words of the General Manager of Ducati Corse were very clear, the sensors currently in use to monitor tire pressure are not identical for everyone and therefore are not completely reliable, furthermore the manipulation of the data has even been defined. “easy” from Dall’Igna, who guaranteed that Ducati respects the rules is that this is an attack that comes from a rival house in a somewhat sprawled way given that in the face of victories obtained in 2022 with ‘irregular’ data from others case Ducati has not in the least thought to protest since there are no data bases to prove who raced with legal pressure and who did not.

In Ducati, the focus is entirely on the next races and the comeback that Francesco Bagnaia must achieve against Fabio Quartararo, currently 33 points away from the top rider of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport Luigi Dall’Igna underlined that the Jerez weekend brought together clear signs of potential that had already emerged in Argentina and Portimao and that now the atmosphere inside the Ducati factory team garage is once again 100% serene: “It was easy to lose your mind and we didn’t. It was easy to make accusations, and even if the weather wasn’t happy, there was never too much word from anyone. And this shows that we are a solid team, but also at a sporting level “the words of Dall’Igna, who confirmed that in terms of set-up, some ‘backwards’ steps have been taken towards the Ducati GP-21 on the GP-22.

“I’m not a tester”, was the outburst of Bagnaia in Qatar after the fall which also involved an innocent Jorge Martin. The rider who grew up in the VR46 riders academy has always stressed the need to be able to count on a constant bike in terms of set-up without this being distorted from session to session. Now the GP-22, on which some top speed still needs to be foundhas solved some youth problems that emerged at the beginning of the season and the hunt for the top of the standings can begin.

The advantage of Quartararo, according to Dall’Igna, is bridgeable: “The accounts will be done in the end, other riders will join and we will see some good races. Of course, it had been a while since two riders had given the third ten seconds and Bagnaia and Quartararo did it in Spain ”.