Marc Marquez’s breakup with Honda after 11 years together and his imminent arrival at Gresini Racing, which will entrust him with a Ducati in 2024, is the news that has shaken the MotoGP paddock in the last 48 hours.

To tell the truth, this scenario had been taking shape for about a month now, but what we needed to understand was whether the eight-time world champion would have had the courage to go through with it and turn his back on the biggest manufacturer in the world, with whom he sat on the throne of the premier class six times, before riding a satellite version of the Desmosedici GP.

To remain linked to the Tokyo manufacturer, he had asked for a strengthening campaign that could bring new ideas, therefore technicians arriving from Europe. And one of the names at the top of the list was without a shadow of a doubt that of Gigi Dall’Igna, general director of Ducati Corse, who in 2014 had inherited a Red in a much worse situation than the one the Japanese are experiencing now, but the has transformed it into a war machine that has dominated far and wide for at least a year and a half now.

The Venetian engineer spoke about the arrival of the #93 in an interview he gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, in which he admitted that there had been contacts with Honda and that he had also thought about it, explaining the reasons that convinced him to stay in Borgo Panigale.

“As is probably normal, some reasoning was done. I feel good at Ducati. I worked so hard to get to a situation in which Ducati is considered a model, leaving now perhaps wouldn’t have been logical. Then, it’s true that I did what I had to do here, it could have been a challenge won and dismissed and Honda is an equally interesting and important challenge”, explained Dall’Igna.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Inevitably, the great head of the racing department could not avoid commenting on Marc’s arrival in one of the brand’s satellite teams: “The operation is all thanks to Gresini, they are the ones who took him on, not Ducati. With Marc I I’ve talked about many things, but I want to reiterate one thing, it’s not my idea. It’s a team that has decided to make an agreement with a rider. Of course I’m happy to see riders on my bikes who are doing well.”

The bike that the rider from Cervera will have at his disposal should be a GP23, although it is not yet clear whether in the version that will end the World Championship in Valencia or in a different one: “It is still to be evaluated whether that or the one prior to the latest evolutions , which are still being analyzed and have some critical issues.”

As we anticipated on the occasion of the announcement, Dall’Igna confirmed that Marquez should not bring Honda men with him when he joins the Faenza team: “I believe he will come alone”. Even if in Ducati there is no fear that Marc could steal the secrets of the Red and then emigrate to other shores in 2025: “Zarco will go to Honda. It’s the same thing, right? The information, the knowledge, he’ll bring with him itself. And worse if an engineer leaves.”

Ducati at this moment already has the top three riders in the world championship standings, the reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia and his pursuers Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. The inclusion of a champion like Marquez could further complicate things, even if it doesn’t seem to worry Dall’Igna too much.

“This is a concern, one of the challenges to be faced. We will have to be good at managing strong riders, with strong characters. Beyond Marc, there is already an important concentration of champions. Perhaps a more cumbersome one arrives, but it is a job we know how to do.”

Finally, he responded to those who fear that MotoGP could become a Ducati single-brand and therefore a little boring to follow: “It seems to me that this year’s battle between Pecco and Martin is already exciting. We will see some good battles, not It will be a sad World Cup.”