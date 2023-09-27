The Indian Grand Prix was somewhat two-sided for Ducati. On the one hand, the Borgo Panigale brand had no opponents, winning both the Sprint, in which it monopolized the podium, and the long race.

On the other hand, however, he saw his top man, world champion Pecco Bagnaia, squander almost all of his margin in the standings with a fall in Sunday’s race. The general director of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna, took stock of the situation after the Buddh International Circuit weekend in his debrief on the brand’s website, starting from the difficult day of the reigning world champion.

“A race under the banner of Ducati, in every sense. Mixed emotions after having dominated the entire weekend. Above all, the bitterness for Pecco’s crash: a fall that really wasn’t needed. Bagnaia was managing the race optimally. direct comparison with Martin after having suffered more than expected in the Sprint Race. Unfortunately, a small uncertainty was enough to end the race on the gravel and lose precious world points”, said Dall’Igna.

The Venetian engineer, however, could not fail to underline the great performance offered by the other two bearers of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, who with the Indian successes reduced the gap to 13 and 44 points respectively. of Pecco.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Jorge, despite the dehydration and the less than perfect choice of rear tyre, fought like a lion until the end, obtaining a second place which counts as a victory, thus continuing his powerful comeback in the standings”, said the Prima representative. Pramac Racing.

“Bezzecchi was amazing. With a pace that was prohibitive for anyone, he dominated a race without history with detachment; he had more than that all weekend and he demonstrated it on Sunday with a superb test. He was perfectly at ease on the bike and track but he , once again, impressed by his hunger for victory, his stubbornness and his veteran conduct. Chapeau!”, he added regarding the Mooney VR46.

Finally, he did not hide his great pride for what the Reds have been managing to do for two years now: “We celebrate our riders who bring Ducati the tenth victory of the season, number 22 in the 33 GPs contested between 2022 and 2023 Important numbers. Now the World Championship is becoming even more fierce and spicy. Go Ducati!”, he concluded.

