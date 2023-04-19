The factory Ducati team arrived in Texas with a determined leader. Pecco Bagnaia was angry after his crash in Argentina and was eager to make amends in a race the Italian manufacturer had won last year, where the absence of favorite Marc Marquez had paved the way for him. His plan worked out perfectly on Saturday, with his first pole position of the season followed by a Sprint victory.

But on Sunday the Grand Prix derailed once again. Leading the race, Bagnaia lost the 25 points he hoped to get. His team manager Davide Tardozzi fell to his knees when he saw the rider in the gravel and the disappointment literally stunned the entire garage.

Gigi Dall’Igna didn’t try to hide his dismay. “A really bitter ending. A zero that hurts even more because it comes after dominating qualifying and the Sprint,” wrote the Ducati Corse general manager in his post-Grand Prix comment.

Dall’Igna hailed “a solid performance, which continued in the race” for the reigning champion, and judged the crash “unexpected, when everything seemed under control”. He only admits that the general conditions were “very difficult”, as there were many retirements and only 13 riders reached the finish line.

As in Argentina, Pecco Bagnaia had difficulty accepting his fall. He even provided a curious explanation, according to which the stability of the current Ducati is such as to explain these unexpected slips. The championship will soon offer an opportunity for redemption, with 37 points up for grabs again next week in Jerez, and for Gigi Dall’Igna it is important not to dwell on this disappointment.

“We must not let our confidence and our certainties be shaken,” he said. “On the contrary, we must humbly learn from it and with the awareness that nothing can be taken for granted, that overcoming ourselves is difficult and must be earned against such strong opponents, to whom we must congratulate in this case”.

“Fortunately, positive notes are never lacking in the Ducati clan”, recalls Gigi Dall’Igna, whose bikes continue their uninterrupted race to the podiums, which has lasted from the 2021 Aragon GP, ​​this time thanks to Luca Marini. “Marini had a splendid race, rewarded with the first podium of a career in continuous growth, even more thanks to the personality and self-confidence he showed on the track and which confirm the excellent work of the VR46 team”.

“We have to accept and make the most of what the race offers us, but at the same time we have to move forward and, with a renewed team spirit, think only of the next Grand Prix. This championship will be long and hard-fought,” concludes Gigi Dall’Igna .