Cryptodata RNF doesn’t agree: harsh statement against exclusion

A day of important announcements in MotoGP, which defined the 2024 grid not only on the rider side but also on the team side. If Luca Marini and Fabio Di Giannantonio have announced their new destination – Honda HRC and Mooney Team VR46 respectively – there is a team that has been rejected from next season for “repeated infringements and violations of the Participation Agreement“: the team Cryptodata RNF. However, he doesn’t agree and is now threatening to take legal action against Dorna and its boss Carmelo Ezepeleta.

The statement

This is the press release signed by the CEO Ovidiu Tomwho in turn describes himself as “that Romanian who will overturn your caravan“. This is an ad containing certainly unconventional tones and waysin which in addition to the legal threats, there are many subtexts that evidently only Toma and Ezpeleta know (or should know).

“Our team, CryptoDATA RNF, is tackling a paradoxical situation, which seems to come out of a comedy film, but with more serious effects. Dorna, the organization that governs MotoGP, made us a proposal worthy of a Hollywood script: sell the team at a rock-bottom price. We thought we’d also ask them for an autograph, to remember such a “generous” offer. The story begins in 2023, when Dorna promises an American team (which should be Team Trackhouse Racing, of which the singer Pitbull is co-owner, ed.) a place in the championship, possibly 12th, which, surprise, was vacant! We can already imagine the discussions in the Dorna offices: ‘Let’s give the Americans 12th place or CryptoDATA. What could go wrong?’. Well, a lot. After rejecting KTM on the grounds that 12th place was reserved for a factory team, they realized that they couldn’t offer our place without our agreement. Then they made such a low purchase offer that I thought it was a joke. I politely declined, but the pressure didn’t stop“.

“Now, it seems Dorna wants us to stay out of the championship in 2024, with excuses so creative they could write a novel. Despite a contract until 2026, it seems their slogan is ‘my championship, my unwritten rules… the ones written in the contract don’t count’. We are not just disappointed, we are ready to react. After a month of intense documentation and preparation for such a situation, we will go to court with a substantial compensation claim for damage to our business and reputation and for limitation of participation in the championship. We close this press release with a message for Dorna: even in motor sports, where speed is fundamental, ethics and legality must not be put aside. We hope to see you in court with the same passion with which we met you on the track. Also, stay tuned, we will soon release the ‘orchestrated hotness’ behind the show that fans watch on TV.

With respect,

that Romanian who will overturn your caravan,

Ovidiu Toma“.