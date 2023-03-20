Everything is now ready for the start of the season…or almost. Yes, because only the CryptoDATA RNF team was missing from the appeal of the presentations. The team led by Razlan Razali begins a new adventure in 2023, having embraced the Aprilia project and from this year races with two RS-GPs. After the great difficulties of recent seasons with Yamaha, there is an air of great news in the team, which is now starting again from Noale.

Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are the two riders called to defend the RNF colours. The team has been completely renewed, the Portuguese and the Spanish are embarking on a new journey after their adventure in KTM and have already had the opportunity to test the Aprilia during the winter tests, which ended a week ago in Portimao.

Oliveira and Fernandez are ready to unveil their RS-GP, but we won’t have to wait long before seeing them in action again. In fact, already this weekend we’re back on track to start the season. We start from the Algarve, right where winter ended, with the Portuguese Grand Prix. Immediately home race for the Portuguese, who will aim for the maximum in front of his fans in his first race with Aprilia.

You can follow the event directly here in live streaming starting at 17:00. But stay with us also to follow, because insights and the words of the protagonists will arrive.