The 2023 MotoGP season will see the introduction of a novelty that will revolutionize the format: the Sprint Races. These short races will take place on the Saturday of each grand prix on the calendar, significantly changing the weekend’s practice sessions.

Cal Crutchlow, former MotoGP rider and Yamaha test rider, disagreed with the introduction of the new format, criticizing the arrival of short races in the championship outspokenly, as is his habit: “It won’t just be very difficult for the pilots. It’s like qualifying, in which you do six laps, but if you count the exit and return to the pits, it’s eight laps, in which you never relax”.

Because the new format will not affect all riders in the same way

“They are like good red wine: I get better with each lap,” joked the Briton, who returned to racing in the second half of the 2022 season to replace Andrea Dovizioso. However, Cal admitted that he wouldn’t be too interested in racing if the opportunity presented itself next year. This is because short races carry extra workload.

“Personally, I think it’s too much. It’s difficult, especially for those who have a family,” explained the Yamaha rider. “For young people or for those who don’t have a girlfriend, it’s a different situation. For me, 18 grands prix would be enough, but I’m not the one who makes the rules and decides where to race.” The 2022 season was the longest in league history, spanning 20 events. But next season, with an extra weekend and two races per weekend, will see the number of starts rise to 42.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP leading at the start Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The pressure on the MotoGP teams increases: no one is irreplaceable

For team members, the 2023 MotoGP calendar will be a challenge. But Crutchlow knows that no one is indispensable and those who decide to leave due to the large number of races are quickly replaced.

“If someone isn’t satisfied, then someone else comes along and takes on the job. It’s not a problem to find people who work as mechanics, cooks or in hospitality. The teams know that a replacement can always be found,” said Crutchlow.

MotoGP riders should earn more with the 2023 calendar

The Coventry driver was surprised by the fact that the new format hasn’t brought with it an increase in the engagement for the drivers. “The pilots aren’t too smart, are they?” he joked. “When you sign a contract, you do it for each event, but riders sign for one season. But now they have twice as many races every year.”

“I’ve always been smart in this sense, because my contracts were for the race and not for the season. You never know what will happen. But obviously this means that you earn less if some races are cancelled. Maybe they need smart managers,” Crutchlow joked.