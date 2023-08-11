His return to the race is approaching and in the meantime Cal Crutchlow is starting to warm up. The Yamaha test rider will be at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix, the 14th round of the 2023 MotoGP calendar, and to better prepare him, the Iwata-based company granted him a private test a few days ago right on the Motegi track.

The Briton’s return will be after just under a year of absence from racing, even if in the meantime he has carried forward the development of the M1, to tell the truth without too much success if you look at the disappointing results achieved so far this year by Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli.

Cal Crutchlow, Yamalube RS4GP Racing Team Photo by: Yamaha

Last year Cal had raced with the Yamaha satellite team in the final part of the season, replacing Andrea Dovizioso after the rider from Forlì decided to hang up his helmet at the end of his home weekend in Misano. In six races, Crutchlow has collected 10 points, with 12th place in Sepang as his best result.

At Motegi his task will be above all to work with a view to making improvements to the M1, but for the occasion he will also wear special colours, with the team registered as Yamalube RS4GP Racing Team. The test in Japan, therefore, was also an opportunity for the former Supersport world champion, who can boast three victories in the premier class, to pose with his new colours.

Read also: