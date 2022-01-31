Through its social media accounts, Yamaha has announced that Cal Crutchlow will continue to play the role of test rider for the Iwata manufacturer in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The 36-year-old Briton retired at the end of the 2020 season and was confirmed as a test rider by Yamaha in mid-November of the same year, with a contract that expired at the end of the 2021 season.

Read also:

Yamaha took advantage of the start of pre-season tests in Sepang, where the rookies, test riders and teams with concessions (Aprilia) will ride from Monday to Wednesday, to close the renewal with the British rider, who on the first day , which ended with rookie Raul Fernandez in command, did not take to the track.

“I am happy to spend the next two years with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team as their official test rider. I think it makes sense for all parties involved to continue our good working relationship. I will give it 100% again,” said Crutchlow after agreement.

For Yamaha, which will officially unveil the 2022 team on February 4, improving the 2022 prototype is essential as reigning champion Fabio Quartararo is still waiting to understand the true potential of the bike before thinking about renewing his contract, which expires. at the end of the current season.