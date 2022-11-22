Ahead of the just-concluded season, Yamaha was forced to shelve its 2022 engine due to reliability issues, meaning it had to race with an engine with similar power output to its 2021 MotoGP machine.

This, as well as obvious traction problems, led to a difficult season for all the Yamaha riders, with Franco Morbidelli, Darryn Binder, Andrea Dovizioso and Crutchlow, who replaced the Forlì-born at RNF Racing for the last six races, who obtained only 79 points in total compared to 248 for Fabio Quartararo alone.

Yamaha was the only manufacturer, other than Suzuki, to have had just one rider on the podium in 2022, with Quartararo winning three times – two fewer than in 2021 – and failing to defend his crown of champion, bowing to Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati.

The MotoGP landscape changed in 2022, with European manufacturers taking over from the Japanese as the dominant brands.

As a result, the working methods of the Japanese manufacturers have been criticized in 2022, even though Yamaha has been working with former Formula 1 engineer Luca Marmorini to help develop its 2023 machine.

Crutchlow, who was a key figure in Honda’s development during his time at Team LCR from 2015 until his retirement in 2020, says Yamaha have “really raised the bar” in how they’ve worked this year .

“Yamaha, no, I’ve never seen them work so hard,” Crutchlow said in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com. “And they’re working hard. They worked hard with testing last year too.”

Cal Crutchlow, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“They’ve really raised the bar, and it’s nice to see because I spoke to Fabio over the two days of testing (in Jerez before the Valencia GP) and told him what we’re feeling.”

“And he said to me, ‘At least they’re bringing something, whether it works or not.’ And it’s true, at least they’re willing to try. Whether it works or not, it doesn’t matter.”

“We will have to evaluate whether or not these things work, but they are working very, very hard and that is always good.”

Crutchlow praised the latest version of Yamaha’s 2023 engine when he tested it at Jerez ahead of the Valencia GP.

However, in post-race testing at Valencia on the Tuesday following the Grand Prix, Quartararo and teammate Franco Morbidelli were puzzled and “disappointed” that the new engine didn’t appear to be making more power.

After having tested the first version of this engine at Misano, in the September tests, Quartararo had instead seemed much more optimistic about the engine.