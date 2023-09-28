The popular British rider, who serves as a test rider for Yamaha, will return to Grand Prix action this weekend in Japan, at a circuit where he recently tested, in a bid to accelerate the development of the M1.

Cal Crutchlow, who has always spoken clearly, officially hung up his leathers at the end of 2020, after ten seasons in the premier class, six of which were spent with the Honda leathers alongside Marc Marquez, even if they lived in different garages and their objectives were not the same.

The fact of sharing a brand, however, allowed the Coventry rider to have access to the Spaniard’s telemetry, which showed him how he managed to do the things he did that he was unable to replicate.

At Motegi, amidst the turmoil over the decision that Marquez must make on his future, Crutchlow was asked for his opinion and he was presented with the two alternatives that, a priori, the Catalan has on the table: complete the remaining year of contract with Honda, or break with the golden wing brand and get on the Ducati that the Gresini team has presumably been reserving for him for months.

For the #35, who adopts the role of spectator on most weekends, the possibility of Marquez having access to the bike that is by far the best on the grid would have a decisive impact on the championship, although this does not mean that it would be of the all positive.

“I’ve always said that if Marc got on a Ducati, the others might stay at home. That’s why I don’t want him in Ducati and I want him to try to reverse the situation he’s in with Honda,” replied the 37-year-old British veteran.

A statement which, once passed to Marquez himself, he defined as “wrong”.

“But to be honest, I don’t really care what Marc decides; I just want to see good races on television. I think Marc is still the best rider on the grid. I had the privilege of racing with him, at Honda. I studied, I understood what he did, but I couldn’t replicate it,” Crutchlow added, before adding: “I don’t think he’s lost his talent, it’s just that the bike he’s on doesn’t allow him to show it.”

