Fabio Quartararo lost the leadership of the world championship last Sunday in Australia due to a fall and Pecco Bagnaia overtook him in the general, putting himself in a more favorable position for winning the title. This weekend, in fact, he already has his first match point in Sepang.

However, there are those who do not rule out a last-minute reaction from the Frenchman, as stated by Marc Márquez. The truth is that given the inaction of the Yamaha and the lack of performance of the M1, thinking about it seems like suicide.

“Fabio won’t give up, that’s for sure,” said brand mate Cal Crutchlow.

“I speak to him as a friend, but also because I work with him. It is a difficult time and we have to keep in mind that he is riding beyond Yamaha’s capabilities,” warned the Brit. “He can’t do more than what he’s doing. Yes, he made a mistake last week, but we haven’t seen him make many during the year. It is incredible that he led the standings with this bike. Fabio knows how to drive here and I think he will do well. We need others not to, “was the analysis.

Cal Crutchlow, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Crutchlow returned to the paddock two years after his retirement and as a Yamaha test rider, which didn’t stop him from achieving better results than Andrea Dovizioso’s, although he admits that the bike doesn’t give him much satisfaction.

“The Yamaha is now much more difficult to ride than before. Let’s say it is more aggressive. Before, the M1 was the bike that all the riders wanted, how many rookies have reached the podium with this bike or even with a satellite team? look back, usually there was a Honda, the same one, but there were many Yamahas on the podium. Now it’s the opposite: anyone can get on the podium with Ducati in their first year in MotoGP, “explained Cal.

“I think it’s a combination of things. In essence, the aerodynamics and height devices complicate driveability “, was the diagnosis.” At Sepang, our main problem is acceleration. We have gone a long way, which was not a problem for us before. And of course the lack of speed is very evident. Fabio has to get in front and go, but it’s not easy. “