It begins again

On March 26, on the Portimao circuit, one will start new MotoGP season. The premier class of two-wheelers will experience an epochal revolution this year, with the introduction of the Sprint Race on Saturday which will double the number of races on the calendar. Dorna’s intent is to add entertainment and unpredictability to a category that has never been as balanced as in recent years but which is paradoxically experiencing a significant drop in appeal to the public compared to the golden years of ‘fantastic 4’when Rossi, Lorenzo, Pedrosa and Stoner – and then Marc Marquez, in place of the Australian – competed for world titles and victories one Sunday after another, leaving the crumbs to their opponents.

Balance is not enough

In the last three championships, the title has been won by three different riders, all young and all world champions for the first time in their career. Yet i duels between Quartararo and Bagnaia, just as Mir’s constancy or Enea Bastianini’s talent – ​​to name just a few of the most prominent names of this new generation of centaurs – fail to captivate the public in the same way as before. This is a serious problem for the MotoGP and also the Yamaha boss. Lin Jarvis, he tried to provide his own analysis. Visited the German site Speedweek the number one of the Iwata team has identified three fundamental factors that are driving the public away from two wheels: the Rossi’s retirementi Marquez’s physical problems and – incredible as it may sound coming from a Yamaha man – the Honda’s results crisis.

The causes: Rossi, Marquez and Honda

“The absence of Valentino (Rossi) certainly had negative effects – recognized Jarvis, who saw the impact of the #46 on the world of two wheels from the inside – then there was the absence of Marc Márquez, who had physical problems in conjunction with Valentino’s farewell. MotoGP was Marc versus Valentino. And Marc is also a phenomenon. He’s an eight-time world champion who hasn’t been in the game for two years“. One of the reasons why the champion from Cervera struggles to return to the top, however, is the dramatic technical crisis that Honda is experiencing. Even the absence of his historical adversaries, supplanted by Aprilia and above all Ducati, represents a problem according to Jarvis: “We need a fit Marc and we need Honda to get back in the game. They were an important reference and are not there at the moment. They’re definitely not where they should be.”.