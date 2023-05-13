Differences in criteria when it comes to sanctions in the MotoGP World Championship, and especially the escalation of punishments since the start of the season, have led riders to request a meeting with the president of the FIM Commissioners’ Panel, Freddy Spencer, a position he holds since 2019 not without some controversy in his decisions.

The meeting was part of the usual Safety Commission that the drivers hold every Grand Prix Friday. All the premier class drivers present at Le Mans attended the meeting, which started at six in the evening.

Among those who arrived on time was also the French Fabio Quartararo, very critical of the two penalties received during the Jerez race, where he was punished with a long lap penalty and then had to do it again having gone over the line bordered.

The last to arrive, due to various commitments, were Marc Marquez and Takaakin Nakagami. The riders assembled for 20 minutes by themselves, after which Spencer arrived. Twenty minutes later, Quartararo was the first to leave: “We didn’t draw any conclusions, it didn’t help,” the Frenchman told Motorsport.com as he got on a scooter.

Gradually the pilots left. “No conclusions,” said Alex Rins, the second to go out at 6:44pm. “We haven’t clarified anything,” Marquez said two minutes later. Not even Alex Marquez seemed optimistic at the conclusion. Aleix Espargaró and Jorge Martin left at 18:56 and did not want to talk. “What is said in committee, stays in committee,” said the Aprilia rider.

The impression, therefore, was that things had gone wrong, that the meeting had been a disaster, but Pecco Bagnaia, world champion and Ducati rider, changed the tone of the story: “The conclusion is very positive,” he said the Italian.

Behind Pecco was placed Luca Marini, who supported the thesis.

“It was a good meeting, interesting to be able to talk to everyone and give our point of view. Obviously today’s meeting isn’t enough, but if in the future we can continue contact between the riders and the marshals, to always have things clearer, it will be great. But their job is very difficult, it takes time, it is not easy to get everyone to agree. But if we keep talking it will be good. The conclusion is positive, communication and dialogue are always the solutions best,” the Mooney VR46 driver explained to Motorsport.com.

But if the two Italian riders seemed satisfied and underlined that the meeting with Spencer was positive, Joan Mir was once again less confident.

“We didn’t understand anything, there are many different opinions and we didn’t understand anything,” insisted the Honda rider. “Spencer has shown himself willing to listen to us and find a solution, but the problem is that there are many different opinions among the riders and this doesn’t help. Let’s see if consistency improves, which is the most important thing. But after this meeting, I don’t know if we find a solution in the future”, suggesting, in a certain sense, that everyone went their own way.