At the end of each year, CONI rewards the Italian athletes who have distinguished themselves in every sport and have carried the tricolor high. Even today the event brought together over 70 elite Italian athletes, who were awarded the Golden Collar, a prestigious honor in Italian sport. Among the various athletes awarded the award there were also two motorcyclists: Pecco Bagnaia and Andrea Adamo.

This is the third Golden Collar for the MotoGP world champion, after the one received in 2018 for the Moto2 title and the one last year for his first MotoGP world championship. First time for the MX2 world champion, who triumphed surprisingly. The young Motocross rider and Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse General Director who was representing Bagnaia, were there to receive the award.

Present at the event were IMF President Giovanni Copioli and IMF Deputy General Secretary Giorgia Santini. Giovanni Malagò, President of CONI, presented the awards together with the General Secretary of CONI, Carlo Mornati.

“The MotoGP World Championship was decided at the last Grand Prix at the end of a challenge between two riders with the same bike,” said Dall'Igna after receiving the award. “We experienced exciting moments characterized by sportsmanship, and I think this was the most important aspect. Maybe in the second part of the season Bagnaia wasn't the fastest, but he proved to be a great champion. Congratulations to him, who is very sorry not to be able to collect this award.”

Andrea Adamo also expressed his satisfaction: “At the beginning of the season I thought from race to race and thought about having fun, but after a few rounds things changed and we had to review the objectives. In mid-2023 I really started thinking about the championship. proud to have been the first Italian to win a Motocross World Championship after Tony Cairoli.”

“For years now our pilots, thanks to their incredible results, have been participating in the CONI Golden Collars Ceremony,” stated Giovanni Copioli. “Francesco Bagnaia and Andrea Adamo were the protagonists of a fantastic season, in which they showcased sporting and human qualities that have today been recognized by the entire world of Italian sport. Both are the expression of a continually growing Italian motorcycle movement, a trend also excellently represented by the victories of other Italian riders in various specialties. This Golden Collar Ceremony closed a truly satisfying 2023.”

Giovanni Malagò, President of CONI, concludes: “The results obtained by these great athletes are the result of a journey throughout Italian sport, studied in a scientific manner, which starts from the base and reaches the top, a journey which concerns all members and Affiliated with the various Sports Federations”.