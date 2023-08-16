Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini arrive in Austria looking for more solid results and placements astride the Ducati Desmosedici GP bikes of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. Marco, currently third in the general standings with 167 points, aims to keep up with the pace of the strongest group while Luca (P7, 107 points – P2 among the Teams with 274 points ed) is looking for his second podium of the season.

Victorious three times in Austria – Moto3 (2018 ed) and Moto2 (2020 and 2021 ed) – Bezzecchi wants to leave behind the premature epilogue of the Silverstone race and return to the excellent riding sensations he had up to the Sprint, session where he hit the eighth podium of the season.

“When a race ends like mine ended at Silverstone, you can’t wait to get back on the bike right away. So I’m very happy to be back to work with the whole team, especially in Austria, a track to which I am particularly attached. I have won here in Moto3 and Moto2, I’ve always been extremely fast and competitive, excellent foundations for doing well on a MotoGP bike too. What can I say, I can’t wait to start working on Friday morning,” said Marco.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After a bittersweet weekend in Great Britain, Marini, always consistently in the Top 10 at the end of the race, is hard at work to return to being among the absolute protagonists of the weekend and thus hit the podium on a track that is well suited to his style and his bike (podium in Moto2 ed).

“Like every GP, it will be crucial to immediately have a good pace from Friday’s free practice. We will work to take a step forward compared to Silverstone, always keeping an eye on the weather and being able to set up the bike in such a way as to be able to pull away strongly. qualifying will be fundamental: Spielberg’s is perhaps the track where the pressure of the front tires rises the most and the goal is to stay as far forward as possible and always with a clear road.The sensations are good, the gaps will be minimal, but I’ve always been competitive here and also the Ducati”, added Luca.