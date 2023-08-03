Faced with the great difficulties currently facing Honda and Yamaha, Dorna announced in June that it was working on the possibility of granting regulatory concessions to these two manufacturers, once MotoGP benchmarks. This would require a reform of the system, because despite their collapse, their results are still too high to be granted concessions under the terms of the current regulation.

For this reason, shortly before the break, the promoter declared his intention to start a series of discussions with all the brands in the championship, to understand what room for maneuver exists to help the Japanese manufacturers. The news was communicated to the press and the Ducati sports director was immediately surprised.

But after Suzuki’s abandonment last year, the situation is being taken very seriously and more and more people are expressing concern about the future of the Japanese brands in MotoGP. It must be said that after the COVID-19 they really collapsed, while the European manufacturers managed to gain performance and opened a new cycle of domination.

Aprilia is one of those brands whose results have improved considerably in the last three years, so much so that it is the last to lose the concessions granted by the technical regulations. Today Massimo Rivola, program manager, has no intention of looking with disdain at the situation of his struggling rivals.

“It’s a bit strange that it’s now the turn of small factories to help the Japanese giants. At the same time, it’s a recognition of the good work we’ve done,” he notes in an interview with Speedweek.

“I’m open to this type of discussion, as long as the starting grid remains compact and the race field balanced. If I’m asked to help a manufacturer in difficulty, I’m open to negotiation, because Aprilia could be the next to have problems.”

“For the good of our league, I’m open to all ideas and discussions,” continued the Italian. “But all viewpoints need to be considered, not just that of the factories that are struggling.”

“In the end, we have to find an acceptable compromise that benefits the championship as a whole. The manufacturers must not think only of themselves. We want an enjoyable show, exciting racing, and all the brands involved must have a chance to win. So we have to find balanced criteria”.

Massimo Rivola says he is willing to reflect carefully on the issue and makes a suggestion: “For example, if a factory has eight bikes on the grid, we could eliminate its testing possibilities. Something like that. But at the moment I don’t even know of a miraculous solution” .

When Ducati intervened on the matter at the end of June, it also left the door open for discussion, hoping for a fair and win-win solution for both parties. “We are ready to evaluate a proposal in a spirit of collaboration when it arrives”, said Paolo Ciabatti, “but we must bear in mind some points. We, as well as Aprilia and KTM, have arrived where we are by working hard and respecting the regulations, while the two Japanese houses have not been able to keep up”.

“We are willing to evaluate a proposal, but it must not be ‘ad personam’. It will have to work for all manufacturers who could find themselves in this situation in the future”, added the Ducati Corse Sporting Director.