On Friday in Sepang, the MotoGP sporting director, Carlos Ezpeleta, illustrated to the five manufacturers competing in the premier class World Championship a first draft of the measures aimed at allowing the Japanese brands to recover part of the ground lost against the European ones.

This first version of the concessions, which would be applied starting from the 2024 season, would be “acceptable” for Ducati, as a manufacturer source admitted to Motorsport.com. However, neither KTM nor Aprilia would be willing to accept the measures, as they ask for further cuts for the Bolognese manufacturer. Additional cuts which, however, Ducati is not willing to accept.

“It will be difficult for the issue of concessions to move forward because there are two manufacturers who are against it,” explained a Honda source.

The system devised by the championship would be based on a points scale based on the World Manufacturers’ Championship ranking, which is currently led by Ducati with 601 points, followed by KTM (326), Aprilia (287) and the two Japanese manufacturers, Honda and Yamaha, with 166 and 165 points respectively. The more points you have, logically, the greater the limitations.

The crown jewel of this new concession system would be the tyres. Currently each driver is entitled to 200 units per season, both for Grands Prix and for testing. The range of units available to each rider would go from 230 for Yamaha and Honda to 170 for Ducati, while KTM and Aprilia would be placed in an intermediate range.

The number of wild cards would also be assigned based on points, leaving Ducati without invitations and increasing those of the Japanese manufacturers.

Although in principle the number of days of private testing would remain unchanged, the reduction in available tires would also modulate these, reducing the number of days for the manufacturers’ drivers with the highest number of points.

While Ducati would be willing to accept these conditions, its European rivals are asking for a further reduction: the number of tires should be reduced to 140 per year, a figure that at the gates of Bologna they are not willing to accept, especially if KTM and Aprilia they can maintain 200 per season.

Another of the points proposed is the number of engines available to each driver per season, currently seven, while in the case of the teams with fewer points it would be more, although the exact number is yet to be decided.

With a proposal still to be perfected, Carlos Ezpeleta hopes to be able to convince the manufacturers most opposed to the new concession system and to officially announce the measure between next weekend’s races in Qatar and Valencia on November 26, so that it is the Yamaha and Honda can start working to close the gap with the European brands as early as 2024.