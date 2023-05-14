The taste of victory always helps morale, which is why Jorge Martin started the French Grand Prix with great energy. However, he was unable to repeat the triumph, but he can certainly be satisfied with a second position conquered in a comeback. In fact, the Pramac team rider was among the protagonists of the turmoil at the beginning of the race which led him to finish tenth in the first corners.

From there the real race of the Spaniard began, who lap after lap made a string of overtakings achieving a comeback up to the podium positions. There he then put on a show with Marc Marquez, engaging in a battle for second position, which then ended with the Honda rider’s crash on the penultimate lap.

“It was a good race”, Martin begins when he talks about his Sunday. “It’s a shame about the second lap, where I touched Marini and finished tenth. Then I started recovering, I had to avoid falling because of the other falls. When I was able to make a good pace, I took the group, but when I got to Marc, I knew it wouldn’t be easy.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, even after Marquez’s crash he kept an aggressive Johann Zarco at bay, managing to finish the race on the podium: “I tried, we battled and it was a good fight almost until the end. I then made my final move because I knew he was there, but I understood that something had happened because I didn’t feel his bike. I just thought about keeping Johann behind, but I’d say that it was a good race from tenth to second.”

A pity about the episode in the initial stages of the race, therefore, because Martin feels he has lost the chance to fight for success: “Certainly today we could have fought for the win, but I tried to be intelligent. Today the possibility of finishing third was greater than that of finishing second, the situation was what it was, from tenth I was fighting with Marc and I was thinking about third place. In the end he tried and made a mistake, but I think a third would have made me very happy. On a day full of crashes, it was just about finishing and I think that’s enough.”

Once again however, the high temperatures of the tires affect the results and the performance of the riders, as the Pramac standard bearer explains: “The way the bikes are now, I was going three or four tenths of a pace faster. I probably could have stayed with Marco, but when you get behind with the soft in front it overheats and I certainly had this problem, I couldn’t brake hard or overtake. When I walked away I went fast, but when I got closer I didn’t. It was kind of the same problem as Jerez, we have to understand and solve it, because in my opinion we lost the victory because of this”.