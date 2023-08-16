The 2024 season of the MotoGP World Championship has seen the introduction of a new format, which has upset the race weekend and which is still not perfectly clear. Furthermore, the new structure of the weekend has left several drivers perplexed, who have leveled criticisms, therefore today the Grand Prix Commission issued a note announcing further changes to access in Q1 and Q2 with immediate effect.

As stated in the note released by the FIM, as early as this week’s Austrian Grand Prix, Practice (formerly FP2) will be the only session that determines direct access to Q2 or a possible passage through Q1 . This change had already been seen at Silverstone, but the possibility of canceling the session is also clarified from the Red Bull Ring.

In fact, in the event that the Friday afternoon session is canceled for any reason, the access to qualifying will be determined by the Saturday morning free practice session, which from Free Practice would turn into Practice, effectively replacing what is the Friday afternoon session. In this case, it will be decided directly on Saturday morning who will go directly to Q2 or not.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

If it is not possible to play in the Saturday morning session, the time classification established on Friday morning in the first free practice session will be used. The FP1s will therefore count as the results that determine the descent on the track in qualifying. “In the rare event that practice sessions could not be held, this is considered a case of force majeure and Race Direction will amend the program and procedure as required, considering the prevailing conditions,” the note reads.

It is therefore a clarification to the novelty introduced at the beginning of this season, which has seen the great change. The Sprint race upset the weekend programme, where until last year it was the combined at the end of FP3 that decided access to qualifying. Starting this year, the times set on Friday will determine Q1 and Q2, amid controversy from many drivers, especially in terms of safety.

On the eve of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, the Grand Prix Commission has decided to clarify this further regulation change, which will be implemented with immediate effect. In fact, the novelty will be implemented as early as Friday, pending the response of the riders.