Ducati is a bittersweet French Grand Prix, who dominated from Friday to Sunday showing himself incredibly strong, but without achieving the desired result with the top man. Pecco Bagnaia in fact slipped in the last phase of the race when he was second in a desperate run-up to Enea Bastianini. The zero of the Piedmontese is heavy and represents a hard blow in a very tight world championship and in a weekend of clear superiority.

Before the fall of Bagnaia, however, Ducati had shown great strength, having three bikes in the top three, with Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini. Pecco did not crown the weekend in which he gave Ducati the first pole at Le Mans, breaking all the records, but his future at Borgo Panigale is not in question and the championship is still long. Bastianini, who triumphed, became the only driver to have won more than one race this season to raise the spirits.

With Jack Miller on the second step of the podium, the Ducati party is served. Bagnaia’s worry remains, but Paolo Ciabatti looks at the glass as half full: “First of all, whatever Ducati wins, Ducati is happy. It’s a bittersweet situation, Pecco was the leader but then he fell. Obviously it’s disappointing, but if we look at the weekend as a whole, the qualifying, the record, everything is positive, with the exception of the race. But we are leaving Le Mans as leaders of the constructors’ classification by a wider margin, not so far in the team standings. Pecco’s zero does not make us happy, we will have to analyze what happened in that corner. He lost his braking before Turn 8, but these are the races. The good thing is that from what we saw on the track, there were three Ducatis in front of everyone ”.

If Bagnaia has the future in Rosso assured also for next year, it remains to be understood who his teammate will be. Since the beginning of the season the saddle has been disputed between Miller, Bastianini and Jorge Martin, the latter fighting on the edge of results. At the moment it is precisely the Romagna of the Gresini team who has the better of the Spaniard, who fell in the Le Mans race and was the protagonist of a season that did not live up to expectations.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ciabatti explains how Ducati is managing this situation from a market perspective: “We always say we want to make sure Jorge and Enea and I think we are there. But we also want to see if somehow we can continue with Jack, because he is a great driver and we love him. obviously, I think we can offer him something that he may not consider sufficient for him and take another direction. Martin is having a difficult season, but he has done some fantastic things, Enea is fighting for the championship. Zarco is doing constant races, perhaps he lacks the spark to go to the podium more often. Fortunately we have more than two bikes on the grid and a good relationship with our independent teams to find a solution. Now we are in the situation where we have to fix things and we hope that between Mugello and Assen we will reach a conclusion to have the riders defined in the teams ”.

The market situation, however, has changed with the announcement of Suzuki’s departure, even if the top teams seem to be already armored (with the exception of Honda which is in discussions with Joan Mir). At the moment the only team willing to make market movements is KTM, which seems interested in Alex Rins, but also in Jack Miller, who would thus take away from Ducati. However, Ciabatti does not express concern in this sense: “I think that every rider who rides a Ducati today thinks twice before going elsewhere, not only because the bike is very competitive, but for the package as a whole: the support it gives itself. even to the independent teams, Gigi (Dall’Igna, ed) talks to all the riders and this is greatly appreciated ”.

“I don’t think there are many good opportunities on the market. We’ll see what Honda wants to do, it seems they don’t want to continue with Pol Espargaro, but it’s up to them, it’s not my concern. I don’t think Aprilia wants to change riders, Suzuki leaves, maybe there’s only KTM as an alternative. I don’t see the market as active anyway, so I’m pretty sure that riders who can do good results on a Ducati will listen to what Ducati has to offer before going elsewhere ”.