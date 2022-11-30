Pecco Bagnaia ended a 15-year wait for Ducati by crowning MotoGP world champion at the final race in Valencia after overturning a 91-point deficit over 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo, making it a 17-point margin.

In the last part of the season, Ducati issued instructions to the other seven riders of the brand, urging them to pay attention when in battle with Bagnaia, trying not to do anything risky to get podiums and victories.

In the Malaysian Grand Prix, Ducati was accused of having told Gresini Racing rider Enea Bastianini to give Bagnaia the go-ahead when the two were battling for victory.

While Ciabatti admitted that Ducati may have been “too fair” to Bastianini in that circumstance, he also told Motorsport.com that any allegations of team orders affecting the season are completely unfounded. sense.

“Obviously this year there was nervousness in some situations, because we knew that Pecco was trying to do the impossible to close the gap to Fabio down 91 points,” said Ciabatti.

“We were quite nervous in some situations, at Misano and Aragon, and to be totally honest at Sepang.”

“At Sepang it was a little different because we saw that Bezzecchi was closing the gap on Quartararo and if Bezzecchi had finished third with Pecco winning, we would have been world champions”.

“So, we were discussing what to do if Bezzecchi had been third. But then Bezzecchi got within 0″8 of Quartararo and started to lose ground, so we said ‘ok, let’s forget it'”.

“Perhaps, looking at it from the Ducati side, we were too correct in letting Bagnaia and Bastianini race at Sepang.”

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But in any case, I think we proved that all the rumors about team orders were bullshit, because if there had been team orders Jack Miller wouldn’t have finished second in Thailand and Bastianini wouldn’t have won at Aragon, or he wouldn’t have tried to pass Pecco at the finish line in Misano, or he still wouldn’t have tried to challenge him in Sepang”.

Bastianini will join Bagnaia in the factory Ducati squad next season, sparking an interesting rivalry after the numerous on-track battles the two had in 2022.

But Ciabatti says this situation is a “luxury” and believes Ducati will be able to handle any tensions that may arise between the two.

“Some might think that next year we will have a difficult situation to manage,” he added. “I think it’s a luxury to have the world champion and the third-placed in the team, and one has won four races and the other seven.”

“Between the two they have won more than 50% of the grands prix. I think it’s a big problem to manage. I think, I hope, that we have the tools to manage a situation in which there will be fair competition between the two competitors in the same garage” .

“But I don’t ask my team mates to be friends, and I don’t think the situation that existed with Pecco and Jack will repeat itself. It’s one of those special relationships that arise from the character of the two riders, and Jack was already there when Pecco was on debut”.

“So, I think it helped him, and he’s a good guy. Next year we’ll have two riders who want to win the world championship. But I think we can handle the situation.”