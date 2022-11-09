Pecco Bagnaia ended 15 years of waiting for Ducati last weekend in Valencia, beating Fabio Quartararo and taking the MotoGP title by 17 points.

The result marks a tiring turnaround between the first 2007 title and that of 2022, with Ducati reaching its lowest point in 2011/2012, when it failed to find success with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi. , with the Pesaro who only scored three podiums in two seasons before returning to Yamaha.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com after Bagnaia’s title win, sporting director Ciabatti – who admitted that in mid-2013, after returning to the company, he wanted to leave the company due to the difficulties Ducati encountered – stated that the Rossi era left the brand under “extreme pressure”.

“For me personally, when I joined Ducati in 2013, a few months after Audi had acquired the company from the previous owners of Investindustrial, there were some changes,” Ciabatti began when asked about the symbolic nature of the title of Bagnaia, being the world champion a product of Rossi’s VR46 Academy.

“The main change was that Filippo Preziosi decided to leave after two difficult years, with great expectations for the Valentino / Ducati partnership which did not bring the desired results. This left many wounds in the organization, on many levels.”

“Normally, when things go well, personal problems between people can also be managed, but when they go completely wrong and you are under extreme pressure from the press, partners and sponsors and you don’t get results, it’s easy to someone blames someone else. And that destroys the team and the group. “

“When I got back to Ducati, that was a bit like that, so we had to let some people go at the end of 2013. In fact, if I look back to 2013 – if I’m honest – I wanted to give up in the middle of the season”.

Valentino Rossi, Ducati Photo by: Kevin Wood / LAT

“We weren’t going anywhere. Ducati had two years of failure with Valentino, and then we had Dovizioso and Hayden and we kept struggling so much. The media were very negative towards us, saying we weren’t going anywhere, the which was true up to a point, because we didn’t have a clear technical direction that year. “

“But luckily, thanks to the support of our CEO Claudio Domenicali, whom I have known for over 20 years, I spoke to him openly and said ‘this is a situation in which we are not going anywhere, and if it continues like this it will be very bad. for the image of the company ‘”.

Ciabatti has credited the engineering genius Gigi Dall’Igna, who arrived from Aprilia at the end of 2013, with the merit of having started the Ducati’s turnaround.

And he added: “I told him that we had to do something and that we had to hire someone capable of managing a technically complex project like MotoGP. And he (Domenicali) managed to convince Gigi to leave Aprilia. Since then things have been you go much better “.

“It was also difficult because Ducati is not as big as the Japanese manufacturers, so we have to rely on sponsorships and partnerships.”

“And at that point it was very difficult to find people who wanted to invest in Ducati, because with Valentino they were really ready to support us to get the best possible coverage. But we had failed, and it was difficult to rebuild credibility, because for that we need the results”.

“You can promise, but it comes from a context that is not winning, it is difficult to convince people. So, it has not been easy and if you look at these last ten years, being where we are now is really a great thing.”