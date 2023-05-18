The 2023 MotoGP season is only in its fifth race, but market movements are already in full swing, which could change the scenarios for next year. One of the players is Jorge Martin, who is said to be winking at Yamaha. No confirmations and no denials from one side or the other, but undoubtedly the excellent result obtained at Le Mans encourages Ducati to hold on to him.

Precisely on the occasion of the French Grand Prix, Paolo Ciabatti was asked what he thought about the rumors circulating about a possible arrival of the Spaniard at the Iwata manufacturer and the Ducati boss does not hesitate to recall that Martin has a contract that binds him at Borgo Panigale until the end of 2024: “He has an option in the contract, we’d like him to stay with Ducati. He is one of the fastest young riders and, at the moment, it doesn’t look like Yamaha has the bike to win the championship”.

Martin climbed to the top step of the podium on Saturday at Le Mans, with the victory in the Sprint he stopped the fast that had lasted since the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, his first affirmation (and so far only, in the palmarès there are only the long races). When you win, you always want more, that’s the competitive spirit. Therefore, according to Ciabatti, the ideal choice is to stay with Ducati, also given Yamaha’s great difficulties.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’m sorry to say it, but this is Yamaha’s situation at the moment,” continues the Ducati Sporting Director. “We don’t know anything about next year, but at the moment there is only one winning bike and I think he wants to stay because he wants to win, he likes to win.”

At Ducati, therefore, the ideas seem quite clear. However, there are several knots to untie, one of these concerns Enea Bastianini. The rider from Romagna has a one-year contract and unfortunately he hasn’t yet managed to prove anything due to an injury that is keeping him away from the Portimao races, when he fractured his right scapula in an accident in the first Sprint.

“Honestly, we haven’t made any decisions for the future,” Ciabatti clarifies. “Unfortunately, Enea was out for several races, so obviously we would like to keep all the riders with us. We also all know that the Gresini and VR46 riders are currently under contract with the team. Therefore, our contract is with Pecco Bagnaia, Enea, Johann Zarco and Jorge. Basically we are happy with all of them, it is still early to talk about it. Furthermore, Enea’s problem is delaying everything”, concludes the Ducati Director with reference to future decisions.