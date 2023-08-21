The dominoes started in the MotoGP rider market, but perhaps not in the way everyone would have expected. It was thought that Marco Bezzecchi would be the piece that would move everything else accordingly, but in the end this role was taken by Johann Zarco.

The Frenchman has decided to interrupt his four-year relationship with Ducati, and three with Prima Pramac Racing, to give in to the temptation of the tempting offer presented to him by Lucio Cecchinello to go and take the place vacated by Alex Rins in the Honda satellite team.

The announcement of the exit from the ranks of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer was made shortly after the conclusion of the Austrian Grand Prix and now we await the press release that will officially sanction his entry into the Honda orbit, with a two-year contract as a factory rider with much of an option for a third year.

And this was precisely the factor that led the Frenchman to change his mind, given that a proposal arrived from the gates of Bologna to extend the relationship in MotoGP by just another year, but with the possibility of then joining the team official of the Reds in the Superbike World Championship. However, the rider from Nice believes he can still prove something in the premier class, and he also sees the idea of ​​trying to help Honda get back up after its darkest period as a stimulus, so he chose accordingly.

However, all of this happened just when the aforementioned Bezzecchi also said he had made a decision regarding his future, which should be announced in 14 days in Barcelona, ​​on the occasion of the Catalunya Grand Prix. And all the clues seem to point towards a stay at Mooney VR46.

Between the possibility of getting on an official Desmosedici GP with the Pramac colors and continuing to work with the group that this year has allowed him to make a leap in quality, becoming one of the big names in MotoGP, the Rimini rider seems to have decided to aim on the second, also supporting the pressure from Valentino Rossi, who is convinced that he can provide him with a winning package even with an “old” GP23.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In this scenario there is a name that seems decidedly in pole position to go and grab the second Desmosedici GP24 of Paolo Campinoti’s team, and that is Franco Morbidelli. The Italian rider was unloaded by Yamaha, which preferred Alex Rins for next year, and that would be the right profile: it’s true that he comes from two years to forget, but in 2020 he was vice-world champion and everyone in the paddock they seem convinced that with the right bike it could shine again.

Paolo Ciabatti himself, Ducati’s sporting director, confirmed to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP that Frankie could be the most concrete option at the moment, even if he doesn’t take it for granted.

“It’s a possibility. A possibility that we would like anyway. We think that Franco, with a very competitive bike and with the motivation to be able to demonstrate what he showed us in 2020, when he was second in the World Championship by winning races, can do well,” Ciabatti said.

“But it’s a choice we still have to ponder this week. It’s probably the most real possibility, although we prefer to announce things when we’ve finalized all the details,” he added.

Even Campinoti didn’t hide that the Italian driver’s could be an interesting prospect, without overreacting too much. “For now we haven’t yet decided on Johann’s replacement, but it will be a difficult choice. Morbidelli would be a good bet and could be a very interesting path. For the moment, however, we are waiting”, said the owner of the Tuscan team.