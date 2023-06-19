Jorge Martin is the man of the moment in MotoGP. The Sachsenring double was a definitive declaration of intent for his candidacy for the title race. The Prima Pramac Racing rider has always been on the podium in the last three rounds, both in the Sprint and in the long race, and the results collected in Germany allowed him to get back to just 16 points from that Pecco Bagnaia who surrendered on Sunday for only 64 thousandths.

In the last two months there had been a lot of rumors of Yamaha’s interest in him, but now the Madrilenian doesn’t seem to have the slightest intention of taking his butt off his Desmosedici GP. It doesn’t matter if he will still have the Pramac colors in 2024 as well, because the material that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer makes available to him in Paolo Campinoti’s team is identical to that of the factory team and he is exploiting it in the best possible way.

Among other things, Ducati has not the slightest intention of letting him slip away, as sporting director Paolo Ciabatti confirmed to his colleagues at GPOne.com.

“Martin has a two-year contract with us. In the event that he had received an offer from a factory team, he would have had the opportunity to tell us in order to possibly match the offer. I don’t know that he has received any offers from factory teams, much less that he intends to get off a Ducati after the last few races. Martin will therefore be on Pramac’s Ducati in 2024, as planned,” explained Ciabatti.

Ciabatti also underlined the maturation of the Spanish rider: “Jorge had done great things in Moto2 and without the Portimao incident he would perhaps have blossomed sooner, given that that episode conditioned him. Perhaps he was missing something in managing the second part of the race , but he worked a lot on preparation and I think the investment made is correct”.

In the meantime, Marc Marquez’s difficulties astride the Honda are all too evident and the relationship between the Spaniard and the Japanese manufacturer now seems to be a very fine thread. However, Ciabatti once again dismissed the rumors of a possible arrival in Red: “There is no place for other riders, we already have many and we are happy with ours”.

Read also: