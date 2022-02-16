For several years Ducati continues to prove to be one step ahead of the competition in terms of technological innovation. The Desmosedici continues to churn out more and more new and efficient elements, with the Borgo Panigale technicians particularly oriented towards a Formula 1-style approach under the guidance of Gigi Dall’Igna. While there is some satisfaction in seeing the perplexed faces of rivals in the paddock, on the other their reactions are not a little irritatingmarked by grafting a certain amount of doubt on the regularity of each new element.

History is repeating itself again in recent weeks, with regard to the new height variator put precisely in view of the 2022 season. Dall’Igna did not want to give many details on the so-called ‘lowerer’certain that the opponents will soon be able to bring it back on their bikes despite widespread skepticism about compliance with technical standards.

“Albesiano defined the lowering device a bit at the limit, but it seems to me that the same story always repeats itselfas for the wings and the spoon – the sports director commented Paolo Ciabattispoke to the microphones of Sky Sports – I would say that Ducati innovates while remaining within the regulations, I think there is nothing else to add. Any legal battle over its correctness will depend on the other manufacturers. Obviously we are not very happy with this situation: we have developed systems that have required time and investment from the company: to hear that these are being questioned makes us sorry“.