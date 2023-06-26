Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi were the great protagonists of the MotoGP Assen weekend. The reigning world champion hit the big target, making him the long race on Sunday, but the Mooney VR46 rider also left his mark, taking pole position and his first win in a Sprint.

Both are Italian and both ride a Ducati, but compared to the dualisms between the Italian riders that we have seen in the past in the premier class, there is a big difference: they are great friends and this is quite evident by observing the way they celebrate their exploits.

Their career developed within Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Riders Academy, so they grew up training side by side every day. And, even if they are very different from each other, they get along very well and above all they respect each other a lot on the track, as Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati’s sporting director, explained in an interview given to GPOne.com colleagues.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“They are two very different personalities. Bezzecchi is typical of Romagna, while Bagnaia, a Piedmontese transplanted to Pesaro, is a little less expansive and is funny. They have known each other for years, they train at the Ranch. The important thing is that they are friends who you don’t make discounts, but they are correct,” Ciabatti said.

The Italian manager is also quite convinced when asked if the fact that they are both in the running for the title (separated by 36 points when we got to the summer break) could end up cracking their relationship.

“No. Knowing each other from so many and having passed from the minor categories, where they have nevertheless faced various difficulties, I believe that their relationship will lead them to be tough opponents, but never unfair”, he concluded.