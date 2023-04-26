MotoGP and the FIM have announced for the 2023 season the unification of a tire pressure control and monitoring system for all riders participating in the premier class of the World Championship. The system has been implemented since the pre-season and the first weekend of the season, in Portimao.

Initially, the international federation and the IRTA, the teams’ association, had decided that the first three races of the season, up to the Grand Prix of the Americas, would serve as tests to fine-tune the system and ensure the correctness of the measurements; the Spanish Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend, would have been the first where penalties would have been imposed if a driver did not meet the parameters set by Michelin in terms of minimum front tire pressure.

However, according to Motorsport.com, the system will remain in practice mode for the whole weekend and for next Monday’s test at Jerez, which will be extended until the French GP. The system should therefore be fully operational starting from the Mugello race on 11 June.

This new system, which consists of a sensor that constantly measures the tire pressure and communicates it to the Race Direction in real time, has been in use since the pre-season and, although it works correctly, the managers believe that some more work is needed. ‘ time to perfect it and absolutely avoid any error when it can be used to penalize the drivers.

The minimum and maximum pressure measurements, which will be established by Michelin at each Grand Prix depending on the conditions, will be between 1.88 and 1.90 bar, a level below which no rider will be able to complete more than half of the laps in competition.

The pressures will be monitored by a TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), which consists of a sensor that transmits coded data to the organizers in real time.

This measure has been included in the 2023 MotoGP regulations and riders who violate the rule will be penalised. For the time being, the imposition of these sanctions will be deferred while the system is still under review, pending its implementation in Italy.

According to the data available to the FIM, in the first three Grands Prix of the season, presumably no rider would have been penalised.