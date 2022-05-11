Tire pressures have been a topic of discussion in MotoGP in recent days. Motorsport Magazine, with an article by Mat Oxley, released a table relating to the Jerez de la Frontera race, which shows that the winner Pecco Bagnaia ran the entire race distance with a value lower than the minimum indicated by Michelin for the front tire. All topped off with quite strong sentences from the technician who provided the table to his British colleague, who, remaining anonymous, thundered: “Several teams are cheating with the tires”.

A situation that needs to be better contextualized, however, as Gigi Dall’Igna, general manager of Ducati Corse, tried to do yesterday, having felt called into question directly. The most authoritative opinion on the matter, however, is probably that of Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s MotoGP manager, who tried to clarify in a chat with Motorsport.com.

“Let’s say that for how it was put, it is a question that could also be misunderstood, suggesting that Dorna or Michelin wanted to favor some team. What actually happens is that when we deliver the tires to the teams, we give a minimum pressure value for both the front and the rear to be respected, as is already the case for example in Moto2 and MotoE “, explained Taramasso.

“The difference is that in Moto2 and MotoE there is a closed channel in the data acquisition to which only Dorna has access, moreover all the bikes are equipped with the same detection system, so it is very easy to check everyone’s pressures and eventually apply sanctions. For example, in 2018, Quartararo was disqualified in Moto2 at Motegi due to pressure, but it had already happened in MotoE, three years ago in Valencia, with a Tech3 rider. “

“The problem is that today in MotoGP, technically, this thing cannot be done, because the teams use different sensors, which work differently and have different tolerances. teams, which after the race provide us with the pressure values ​​that we summarize in those tables and then spread to all the parties involved. So, let’s talk about values ​​that are known to all “, he added.

In short, the concept is very simple. At the moment for the Federation and for Dorna it is impossible to correctly detect this value. Which will happen from 2023, when all teams will have to use the same sensor.

“In the meantime we are all working together on a system that will be put in place in 2023, when each team will have the same material available and also in MotoGP there will be a channel accessible only to Dorna to check the pressures. apply sanctions, but in the meantime, in agreement between Michelin, Dorna, FIM, IRTA and MSMA, it was decided to work on it in 2022 to have the system ready in 2023 “.

According to Taramasso, the teams know very well what risks they would face by exaggerating too much on this front. Furthermore, without certain facts, it is difficult to accuse someone of deliberately cheating. But, above all, it is not Michelin’s job to ascertain this.

“All the teams know that they cannot play with the pressures, because they know that the consequences could be very serious, so everyone tries to respect them, even if every now and then it can happen to see some values ​​below those recommended. But before accusing someone to have cheated you must be able to carry out more thorough checks “.

“For example, if at the front the minimum allowed is 1.90 bar and they did the whole race at 1.89, the table will show that they were below. But if the sensor tolerance is 0.02 or 0, 03, would actually be up to standard. So you have to go deeper than what you see in those tables. This, however, is not a job that is up to Michelin. We give value, but then it is not up to us to verify that it is respected and possibly take action “, he concluded.