In the setting of the Verona Philharmonic Theater presented the team with which the Forlì returns full time to the premier class. Canepa and Smith lead the team in the MotoE electric championship

The MotoGP adventure of the WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team starts in the original setting of the Verona Philharmonic Theater, which has unveiled the programs for the premier class and for the Moto E of 2022. A special and exciting atmosphere, with Matteo Ballarin, president of the WithU brand, which strongly wanted this event in its city. At his side, the RNF MotoGP team principal Razlan Razali, the team manager Wilco Zeelenberg and the highly anticipated riders, Andrea Dovizioso and Darryn Binder, as well as the team manager of WithU GRT RNF MotoE Filippo Conti with Niccolò Canepa, the rider who, together with Bradley Smith, will be standard bearer in the electric championship.

Dovizioso: “Experience will help” – Dovizioso is back in MotoGP full time and there is great curiosity. The Forlì, three times second in MotoGP and 15 times winner of a race in this category, will face his twentieth season in the World Championship this year, to which must be added the five races held in 2021 on the Yamaha of the former RNF Team. . “My 20th year in the world championship? Yes, there are many, there is a lot of experience, you know what to work on and avoid mistakes. You will have to be good at managing all aspects. Does Darryn switch from Moto3 to MotoGP? A huge leap, you have to rest assured, take your own steps to learn “. Darryn Binder, as mentioned, will be the second rider in history to dare the demanding transition from Moto3, where he competed until last year, to MotoGP. The 24-year-old South African talent celebrated his first ever world-wide victory in Catalonia 2020 and has racked up five more podiums over the course of his Moto3 career. See also F1 | Wolff: "Red Bull starts with the Soft, it's a disadvantage"

Electrical program – Niccolò Canepa and Bradley Smith will see it in MotoE instead. The Italian Canepa is in his third year of presence in the championship dedicated to electric motorcycles, after a break in 2021. The first two years of MotoE saw the Genoese rider finish both seasons in the top ten. Alongside Canepa, expert Bradley Smith. The 32-year-old Englishman has a long and productive career in MotoGP behind him, as well as having won four podiums in the year of his debut of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, in 2019, taking second place overall in the championship.

The program – In less than a week we will be on the track with the new liveries to face the tests in Malaysia. Binder was given the task of shakedown the bike, in the first three days of testing on the Sepang international circuit, from January 31st to February 2nd. Dovizioso, together with Darryn, will be on track on 5 and 6 February for the first official 2022 test, awaiting the first MotoGP race, scheduled for 6 March in Qatar, at the Losail circuit. See also Reduced capacity, the League chooses the lesser evil. But football has already paid, now the refreshments

January 24, 2022 (change January 24, 2022 | 17:40)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#MotoGP #challenge #WithU #Yamaha #unveiled #Dovizioso #Binder #arrows