The Superbike season ended last week, Alvaro Bautista triumphed for the second time in a row, but he will have to wait a little longer for his well-deserved holidays. In fact, this weekend he will be busy in Sepang competing in the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix as a wild card.

After the tests with the Desmosedici carried out in Misano in June, the two-time world champion relished the idea of ​​returning to MotoGP with two more tests in which he demonstrated that he had an excellent pace and had immediately become familiar with the Ducati. Thus, the rider from Talavera de la Reina flies to Malaysia to race in the premier class, in which he has been missing for five years.

A long time after his last MotoGP race, Bautista will return to face some of his old colleagues, while he will find other new opponents. Yes, opponents. Because the Spaniard has every intention of fighting and proving that he is competitive on the Desmosedici. This was confirmed by Stefano Cecconi, Team Principal Aruba.it racing – Ducati, who spoke about Bautista’s wild card for the Jerez round of the Superbike.

So what are the expectations of the Aruba standard bearer? “It’s difficult to say since Alvaro won’t go to Malaysia just to be there,” said Cecconi. “He took the test and it went well; he was a prize for winning the world championship last year. The second test was a coincidence. I think in his heart he started to think big.”

However, today’s MotoGP is extremely competitive and has proven to be particularly tough: “Obviously you can’t aim to win in just one Grand Prix. I don’t see him going there just to have fun. I think he expects to go fast on that track, especially if it’s hot. He will race without pressure since the Championship is over in Superbike, so he will be able to enjoy the wildcard. I think it’ll be fun.”