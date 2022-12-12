A privileged partner of Honda for over twenty years, Lucio Cecchinello is the first witness to the manufacturer’s difficulties and the efforts it is making to improve its fortunes. The performance curve of the LCR team, which hasn’t been able to win since the last time Cal Crutchlow climbed to the top step of the podium in 2018, remains intrinsically linked to that of the factory team. Furthermore, despite the black hole into which Honda seems to have fallen after the injury of its leader Marc Márquez at the beginning of 2020, the director of the Monegasque facility sees the first effects of the demands strongly expressed by the #93 la last summer.

In Austria, the Spanish champion spent a weekend in the paddock, a visit that was intended to bring him back to the paddock after almost three months of absence following a fourth operation on his arm, but above all it was an opportunity to beat the fists on the table, in time for the hoped-for development towards 2023.

And for Lucio Cecchinello there was a change after Marquez’s intervention at the Red Bull Ring. “Yes, because an important pillar of HRC has returned, namely Shinichi Kokubo. He was the MotoGP project manager until 2017, then he remained in the work group but also dealt with Superbike and Moto3. There wasn’t the same presence it had before Marc made his request, even though Honda had probably already thought about the change,” the LCR team boss told GPOne.

An initial response that arrived quickly, therefore, but which must be accompanied by a 2023 version of the RV213V up to par and by a results curve that is starting to rise again after three years of decline. For Lucio Cecchinello, however, expectations for 2023 must be measured: what he foresees for Honda is above all a year of reconstruction.

“I think that’s the right term,” he points out in reference to this idea. “I think it would be utopian or risky to think that next season we’ll be immediately competitive. We’ll make progress, I’m very confident, but I think it will take time. Today in the MotoGP it’s difficult to recover tenths, and this job requires a lot of testing, but unfortunately they are limitations on the number of days. 2023 will be the beginning of the reconstruction. I hope that in the end Marc can win on all the circuits, and then all the other Honda riders.”

The LCR team boss is also banking on the 2023 line-up, welcoming Álex Rins as Álex Márquez’s replacement and Joan Mir joining the Repsol Honda team as Pol Espargaró’s successor. “I think Honda has the best line-up in terms of riders: in the factory team we have two world champions, and we have Álex who has won two of the last three races this year; and I hope Nakagami can be a little more lucky. I think that choosing riders with a certain experience, in such a delicate phase of the relaunch of the MotoGP project, was the most correct decision that could have been made. We will have riders capable of giving indications and of winning”.

More important problems than expected

The disappointment of 2022 will have been a widespread problem for Honda, and LCR suffered at its level severely as a Repsol Honda team so accustomed to playing leading roles until its leader’s injury. “The standings speak for themselves: apart from Marc, who we know is an above-average rider, Pol, Nakagami and Álex finished one behind the other. In fact, we had more problems than expected,” admits Lucio Cecchinello.

The verdict of the championship is severe for the Monegasque team, accredited by less than one hundred points: it is the first time since 2011, one of the seasons in which it has fielded only one driver. This year the team representatives finished 17th and 18th in the Drivers’ Championship, neither of whom managed to finish beyond seventh place in the race. “Obviously we didn’t get any results and that was clearly a reason for dissatisfaction. When you get to Sunday evening and you only get to the points because the riders crashed, it’s not easy,” admits the team manager.

But the former driver has seen it all and says he hasn’t been discouraged: “In all honesty, despite the difficulties, I have always tried to take the bull by the horns. We were on the alert at every Grand Prix, there we never gave up, we always worked and the LCR team was almost always the last to leave the paddock in the evening. We never let our guard down and we always gave our best, just like Márquez and Nakagami. Even when the conditions brought to the fact that our collaboration with Álex would not continue, we have never lost a fight to try to gain even a single tenth.”

Now Lucio Cecchinello is counting on the effects of the reconstruction he invoked and has the modest objective, or rather the hope, of being able to celebrate his team’s 100th podium in the combined MotoGP, 250cc, 125cc and MotoE championships. “I would like our riders to make me feel that emotion again, that adrenaline, that enthusiasm that you feel when you cross the finish line in the top three. It would be great to win…but a third place would also do me good for restart”. Because this is precisely the meaning of such a dark moment: to start over, get back on track, rebuild.