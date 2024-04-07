Unlike other major global sports such as the NBA or football, MotoGP riders do not have an association or union that protects their professional rights, especially on a commercial and image level.

The safety of the drivers has always been managed by the promoter of the championship and the Safety Commission on Friday, in which the drivers express their doubts listened to by Carmelo Ezpeleta, is the jewel in the crown. From here, Dorna has always viewed with reservations a hypothetical body dedicated exclusively to riders.

During the last Portuguese Grand Prix, most of the drivers gathered in an IRTA truck on Thursday evening. There, further steps were taken towards this association. In the Motorsport.com podcast “Por Ojeras”, Carmelo Ezpeleta, sporting director of MotoGP, was asked what he thought of this news. From his position as one of the most important leaders in the championship, the Spaniard does not think that this association could come into conflict with the Safety Commission.

“I think that drivers have had and still have a very important say since the early 2000s. They are listened to in every relevant aspect, not just in sports or safety,” explains Ezpeleta.

One of the factors that led the drivers to intensify these concerns was the introduction of the Sprints on Saturdays and the extension of the calendar up to 22 scheduled events: “It is clear that now, based on the changes in the championship, there are periods in which you agree with these changes and others you disagree with. But they have a say,” he says in reference to the Safety Commission and the door that Dorna leaves open.

“Now yes, as far as I know, it seems that they are coming together, as happens in other sports, for example Formula 1. But we don't see this as a drama”, points out the MotoGP sporting director, who understands the concerns of the riders , but holds out his hand to them.

“We are always very happy to listen to them. They are our heroes, on the one hand, but also our ambassadors. As far as I know, they are also talking about commercial things, which do not affect us as Dorna, but more the teams. We cannot and do not want to prevent this dialogue,” she comments.

If in the end the riders create their own union, Dorna will keep its channels open: “We are happy that they talk, that they have their space and comment on their things. We already have this very direct relationship with them and we are happy with the work we do.”