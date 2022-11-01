Fabio Di Giannantonio will complete his first season in MotoGP with the Valencia Grand Prix. the young Roman driver, who reached the premier class with a record of only three victories, was unable to play a good debut season, seeing himself widely overtaken by Marco Bezzecchi, his main rival for the fight for the rookie title of the year.

In an interview with MotoGP.com, the championship’s official website, Diggia acknowledged that his season has been full of ups and downs. While never out of place, neither for good nor for bad, he showed a lack of regularity. Despite this, added to his lack of experience, the Gresini team driver still managed to conquer the pole position of the Italian Grand Prix.

“Clearly there have been some positive moments,” he said. “I think the best was at Mugello, with my pole position. But we also had very negative moments,” she added. Ultimately, 2022 was a learning season for a rider who is completing his sixth full-time year in the world championship. “I think what we lack is the experience, including the work in the garage. It didn’t help that the people closest to me were getting started as well,” he explained.

And these circumstances occurred in one of the narrowest grids in history, with team mate Enea Bastianini keeping his chances for the title until the penultimate round of the year. “We are fighting against Pecco Bagnaia, Quartararo and other constructors, so it was a bit tough,” he admitted.

Di Giannantonio also landed in MotoGP with one of the most particular bikes on the grid. “In MotoGP everything is easier if you find ‘your bike’ from the start. I think Fabio Quartararo has found the perfect bike for him, and today he is winning in a factory team and is world champion”, he reflected.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s always a kind of bet, you have to be in the right place at the right time, with the right bike and also with the right people,” said Fabio, who believes he meets these parameters in his case. “I think it was the right time for me, because I felt ready to go to MotoGP; the right bike, yes, because I think that with this bike you can win races, like Enea Bastianini does; as for whether there are people right, we are working on it “, he analyzed.

For his second season in the premier class he will have a new track engineer, Frankie Carchedi. The veteran technician has found refuge in the ranks of Gresini after Suzuki announced his exit from the championship at the end of the current season. Fabio was enthusiastic about the arrival of the Italian-British. “I met Frankie a few races ago, we started talking and from the first contact I liked him. He is very precise, let’s say he knows what to do. Knowing that there is a very experienced man in the garage and that he knows one hundred percent what he’s doing, who has experience and also control of almost everything, helps a lot to improve confidence. We’ve already talked about doing some training to improve my speed and also to get to know each other better, “he said.

Di Giannantonio looks to 2023 with the experience he did not have in Qatar: “This year we have not achieved the results we wanted, but changes are expected for next year and I am very confident that we will be able to make great progress”.