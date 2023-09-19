The week of the Indian Grand Prix is ​​eventful, with visas and flights lost, many professionals are still waiting to set foot on Asian soil. In addition to the bureaucracy, there is another aspect that leaves the drivers especially perplexed, and that is the safety of the track. Two weeks ago, on the occasion of the usual Safety Commission, the protagonists of MotoGP expressed their reservations about some points of the Buddh International Circuit.

In particular, Luca Marini had been very harsh, claiming that the wall present at one point of the track will be very dangerous and he hopes that nothing happens. Reassuring on the safety conditions of the track which will debut this weekend in the world championship is Loris Capirossi. The former rider holds the role of safety manager for Dorna and is therefore in charge of verifying that the requirements for racing are met.

“Capirex” spoke to our colleagues at GPOne.com, claiming that “the track is ok”. He also tries to allay everyone’s concerns upon hearing that the track’s approval will take place on Thursday: “All over the world, tracks are approved on the Thursday of the Grand Prix, and when this ends they lose the approval. For example, today Misano no longer has one. This is because we require a particular type of paint and protection. Most tracks remove these things on the Monday after the race, so they lose the homologation. The case of India is identical to the other leads.”

Buddh International Circuit Photo by: Sutton Images

No problem, therefore, as far as safety is concerned: “There won’t be any problem. At the Misano Safety Commission we had shown the pilots images of the track through drone footage. You could see it wasn’t completely finished, the curbs weren’t painted yet but they looked happy. Now it’s ready and it’s even better, everything is fine.”

Formula 1 raced in India from 2011 to 2013, never to return. Ten years have now passed since the top automotive category set foot on the Buddh, and since then modifications have been made to adapt it to motorbikes, which have different needs: “We’ve been here in India for a week, we’ve been working and today I went around on a motorbike to have an even clearer vision. What I can say is that the track is fine, the riders will be happy. All the required changes have been made, the necessary protections are also in place. As far as I’m concerned, the layout is beautiful, there’s a fantastic parabolic curve!”.

“The track will also be ready from the asphalt point of view,” continues Capirossi. “They are working very well around the clock to clean it. Obviously this is not a track where many races are held, so it will not be equipped with rubber. But today I went around on my motorbike and found it already in good condition.”

Apparently, the safety issue seems to have been archived, even if the final say will be up to the pilots when they arrive. However, the question arises: with the enormous visa problems, will they be able to reach India?