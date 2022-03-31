Motorsport.com reported earlier this week that one of the cargo planes had a technical problem at Moi International Airport in Mombasa, Kenya, and sadly this cargo had to transport the material of several MotoGP teams from Indonesia to Termas de Rio Hondo.

According to indications, Ducati is the one that has been most affected by this situation, with the factory team, Gresini Racing and VR46 receiving their material on the circuit with a long delay.

However, Dorna Sports has now confirmed that two flights were hit by problems, impacting all three classes. And one of them won’t arrive in Argentina until Friday morning.

Dorna released a statement, explaining that a second freight plane, which had already arrived in Tucuman, Argentina, was sent back to Lombok, Indonesia to collect more material, but in turn suffered a mechanical problem during a layover.

According to Dorna, part of the cargo is still on the ground in Mombasa, awaiting spare parts from Europe and the Middle East needed to repair the plane, hoping to get it off the ground tonight.

Given that the program should have started at 9.00 local time tomorrow, and the very short time available, the organizers have made the decision to cancel all the activity on Friday.

MotoGP freight is arrived in Argentina Photo by: Argentina MotoGP

All three classes will therefore have two free practice sessions at their disposal on Saturday morning, with the MotoGP also competing in a third session, lasting 30 minutes, however, like FP4, which will directly precede qualifying.

The qualifications of the premier class will therefore take place at 17:05, when in Italy it will be 22:05. As for Sunday, the Warm-Up sessions have been extended by ten minutes each, while the schedule of the races has remained unchanged. Below, you can find the complete updated program:

Saturday:

FP1 Moto3 – 8: 45-9: 25

FP1 Moto2 – 9: 40-10: 20

FP1 MotoGP – 10: 35-11: 20

FP2 Moto3 – 11: 35-12: 15

FP2 Moto2 – 12: 30-13: 10

FP2 MotoGP – 13: 25-14: 10

Moto3 qualifying – 14: 35-15: 15

Moto2 qualifying – 15: 30-16: 10

FP3 MotoGP – 16: 25-16: 55

MotoGP qualifications – 17: 05-17: 45

Sunday:

Moto3 Warm-Up – 9: 30-9: 50

Moto2 Warm-Up – 10: 00-10: 20

MotoGP Warm-Up – 10: 30-11: 00

Moto3 race – 12:00

Moto2 race – 13:20

MotoGP race – 15:00