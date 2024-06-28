The die has been cast, even if it’s strange to think about it: from next year Prima Pramac Racing will no longer be Ducati’s factory supported team, ending a relationship that had lasted for almost two decades and will join the new Yamaha project, which in the press release of the announcement defined it as a sort of second official team, which will be guaranteed the same bikes and the same material as the Iwata factory team.

There is talk of an agreement lasting as long as seven years (2+5), therefore very long term, which should lead Paolo Campinoti’s team to become the structure in which young people will be able to mature before moving on to the official team. Exactly the same work that Ducati did in orbit, launching Pecco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Danilo Petrucci and Jorge Martin, to name just a few.

What caused a sensation, however, was above all the separation from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, with which last year it even managed to win the Team title, with Martin contending for the title in Bagnaia until the last race in Valencia. A relationship that became tense after Mugello, when the leaders of the Red team decided to promote Marc Marquez to next year’s official team, letting Jorge Martin emigrate to Aprilia. And it is precisely this that Campinoti spoke about in an interview granted to Sky Sport MotoGP, which we propose in full below.

How do you feel?

“On the one hand, very happy, because we are going with one of the most important manufacturers in the MotoGP world championship, which has won 18 World Championships, so it is a very positive thing. On the other hand, I am very sad, because a professional history is interrupted and also ‘love with Ducati. On the one hand I’m happy, because the adventure we’re having is certainly beautiful, but on the other I’m sorry, because we leave behind so many memories that you can’t erase with a press release.”

Paolo Campinoti, Pramac Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How did you come to this decision? What didn’t convince you anymore in Ducati and what did Yamaha offer you?

“We got to this situation due to a series of circumstances. The team has grown a lot in recent years and we have received many advances, but we have never taken them into consideration, remaining very faithful to the project. Unfortunately, with these latest choices that Ducati has made, we seem to perceive that they have changed priorities. They have married another project: they have taken Cristiano Ronaldo, giving up the team (a clear reference to Marc Marquez and the choice made by Juventus when they hired the Portuguese). Our project was to grow young people, making them experience a path, which led us to have riders like Bagnaia, Miller, Martin. This choice by Ducati left us a bit disconcerted and therefore we listened with conviction to these external sirens, based on the fact that the project that Ducati is doing now is different from the one we believed in”.

Did you no longer feel like a team where young people could grow and so did it seem to you that trust was lacking or what?

“There was a lack of perspective, because for better or worse you work to achieve an objective. The choice not to take Martin, who is leading the World Championship and has already won several races, is a choice that we do not agree with. It is also objective that they have taken the Cristiano Ronaldo of MotoGP, but Cristiano Ronaldo leads to consequences”.

Among the best memories of these years with Ducati, which is the one that will remain with you forever?

“When we arrived at Ducati, no one wanted to be there. We did important work, which linked us both professionally and humanly. I have a bond with Gigi Dall’Igna that is personal, of great friendship. This is what makes me he was in doubt until the end whether to accept Yamaha’s proposal or not. I can never separate the professional aspect from the sentimental one and this kept me in doubt until the end. Despite the affection which is immeasurable, objectively not there were more conditions.”

So how did you resolve the doubt? When did you tell yourself that the right thing to do was to move to Yamaha?

“When Marquez was chosen instead of Martin I made different considerations. There was no longer a need for a junior team and honestly I no longer felt like an integral or fundamental part of this project.”