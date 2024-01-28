The calendar risks going from 22 stages to 20

Spending cuts in all sectors established by Milei government in Argentina starting from December they will seriously jeopardize the dispute of the Argentine Grand Prix on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, which on paper is the third event of the 2024 MotoGP calendar scheduled for 5 to 7 April.

As reported by the newspaper Autosportin fact, the Argentine government – ​​which halved the government ministries from 18 to 9 – believes unjustifiable the money spent to host a stage of the MotoGP (and the state investment to 'complete' the budget was not insignificant).

On paper, Dorna has already identified some reserve locations in the event of cancellation of a stage on the calendar and in pole position there would be Balaton Park in Hungary, but the circuit has yet to be subject to homologation and the Superbike will lead the way (the Mandalika circuit in Thailand was also baptized by the derivatives from the series before joining the MotoGP calendar) from 23 to 25 August.

The debut of the Kazakhstan on the Sokol circuit, an event proposed again in the 2024 calendar and positioned in mid-June, but the teams would certainly not be surprised if the trip to Asia at the end of spring was canceled again. Therefore, from 22 stages, the extra-large MotoGP calendar could move to 20 events.