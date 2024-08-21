In the next two years we start in Buriram

After Portimao in 2023 and Qatar in 2024, the circuit that will host the first stage of the MotoGP World Championship will also change in 2025, but the trend will not continue in 2026: in fact, it has been made official that the Buriram circuit will host the first stage of the MotoGP World Championship. Thailand to host the first stage of the 2025 and 2026 calendars. For 2025 the provisional dates are from February 28 to March 2. The first challenge as official Ducati riders between Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, therefore, will be in Thailand.

“We recognize the many benefits that come from hosting the season opener – he declared Gongsak YodmaniGovernor of the Sports Authority of Thailand – This is a significant opportunity to leverage a world-class sporting event to stimulate the economy and generate significant revenue in line with the sports tourism policy. One of the factors that will make the 2025 season particularly exciting has been a particularly vibrant rider market. This will undoubtedly captivate MotoGP fans around the world, who are eager to see the top riders on their new machines for the first time at Chang International Circuit after almost four months of off-season. On behalf of the Sports Authority of Thailand, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dorna Sports and assure them that Thailand is fully prepared in all respects to host the opening round of the 2025 and 2026 seasons.”

Obviously Dorna’s number one is also satisfied Carmelo Ezpeleta: “We are thrilled to announce that the 2025 and 2026 seasons will be opened with the Thai Grand Prix in Buriram. Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets, both for the sport and for our brands and partners. Thailand plays a leading role in this and the passion is evident in the huge crowds that attend Buriram every year. We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season.”