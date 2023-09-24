Delays have now become a leitmotif during the Indian Grand Prix weekend and the Warm-Up also started about 25 minutes later than expected, although it must be said that this time it was truly a very unfortunate coincidence: the truck that was supposed to take the marshals to the station leaked oil at turn 1 and this made it necessary to intervene to make the area safe.

Once the session started, the values ​​didn’t seem too different from those we saw over the rest of the weekend, because Jorge Martin was ahead of everyone on the Prima Pramac Racing Ducati, setting a time of 1’45” 402 with a pair of medium tires.

Same solution also used by Marco Bezzecchi, who follows him in second place, 139 thousandths behind the other Ducati of the Mooney VR46. Third time then for Fabio Quartararo, who confirms that his Yamaha seems to be more at ease than in other situations on the Indian track.

The same goes for Joan Mir and Honda, who returned to fifth position, the same one they occupy on the starting grid. The Majorcan, who pays four tenths, however has mounted a soft tire on the rear, the same solution adopted by Augusto Fernandez, who surprisingly precedes him with the GasGas Tech3.

Also good was the sixth time of Fabio Di Giannantonio, the only “survivor” in the Gresini garage after his teammate Alex Marquez fractured three ribs yesterday in a fall in Q1. Behind him is the first of the KTMs, which once again was that of Brad Binder, while completing the top 10 are Johann Zarco’s Ducati and the two Aprilias of Aleix Espargaro and Raul Fernandez.

Compared to yesterday’s Sprint, in which he returned to the podium, Marc Marquez remained a little behind and had to settle for the 11th time with his Honda, just under seven tenths behind. However, he too was in line with the best on a pair of medium tyres. Just like Pecco Bagnaia, 13th, who however should have mounted a particularly used one on the rear of his Ducati to close at seven tenths.

Also noteworthy is the only crash of the 10-minute session, which involved Miguel Oliveira at turn 9, who however got up without any particular consequences. The other absence on the track should also be remembered, that of Luca Marini: the representative of the Mooney VR46 is returning to Italy because in the accident at the start of yesterday’s Sprint he fractured his left collarbone and will need surgery.