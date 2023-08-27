Honda and Yamaha continue to experience one of their worst crises since they have been in MotoGP. After several years of struggle, especially the Iwata-based manufacturer, the two Japanese manufacturers appear to have bottomed out in the premier class, having been overtaken by the European marques. Thus, in the 2023 season, after 10 grands prix, they are the bottom two in the constructors’ standings, with 93 points each.

However, two good results such as the triumph of Alex Rins in the Grand Prix of the Americas and the podium of Fabio Quartararo, also in Austin, mean that neither of the two brands is automatically entitled to the concessions provided for by the current regulation. Therefore, Dorna’s desire is to change the situation and for both manufacturers to be able to count on concessions in the coming years, in order to recover the level.

Many agree that the move, currently under discussion, could be very beneficial for both the house of the three tuning forks and that of the gold wing. But there are those who think that both Yamaha and Honda should go one step further. This is the case of Davide Brivio.

The Italian is one of the most experienced men in MotoGP. He was at Yamaha, as the great architect of one of the most important moves in the history of the world championship, the signing of Valentino Rossi after leaving Honda, a glorious era. He was also at the helm of Suzuki, before the Hamamatsu-based manufacturer’s exit from the category and his own departure to Formula 1 at Alpine, before leaving in 2022.

Davide Brivio, Team Manager Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Speaking to the MotoGP website, Brivio argues that Honda and Yamaha need to change their approach and recover the creativity that made them great: “Everyone knows they probably need to review their approach. Many years ago it was a Japanese business, when Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki were fighting each other. The European manufacturers developed their bikes and came up with ideas, some worked and some didn’t,” he began.

“But in that period they prepared more and more and, when they were ready, all their new ideas worked. Suddenly the Japanese, who had more ‘simple’ bikes, without too many gimmicks, found themselves behind. Now it’s also difficult because, when you copy, you always fall behind. You have to be creative to do something better, but it’s not easy. It’s a shame, I hope they find a way to recover, to get back to fighting,” he added.

For Brivio, the Japanese brands should seize the situation as an opportunity to make a long-term plan: “They’re in a difficult situation, everyone knows it. In a way, it’s a great opportunity for them because they can reform, think about how to go to the next level or to the next step. This was probably to be expected two or three years ago.”

“Now is the best time to make a three or five year plan and map out a roadmap for getting back into the fight. Riders may be in a tough spot right now, but if they have a plan they can take advantage of it two years later. Of course. , you have to be patient: Ducati built its new bike in 2015 and won the world championship in 2022. We have to be patient in racing,” he concluded.