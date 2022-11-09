Carmelo Epzeleta in Valencia expressed his satisfaction with Brembo for the high standards of safety and performance achieved in the MotoGP braking systems, considering that the multinational from Bergamo supplies all the teams in the premier class of the MotoGP. The championship promoter has renewed the commitment of the Italian manufacturer and Brembo wanted to extend his satisfaction by writing a letter of thanks to the IMF and the teams.

Last year Brembo dedicated the second part of the 2021 World Championship to dialogue with the Federation and with the teams to start a collaboration aimed at increasing the braking power of the bikes, while maintaining the safety values ​​achieved constant and without penalizing performance. especially in those events defined as “High Duty”, that is to say those races that require greater energy dissipation for which the goal is always to maintain maximum braking efficiency in all conditions.

From the cooperation with the teams, the carbon finned disc with a diameter of 355 mm was born, that is the solution that was introduced at the beginning of 2022 and applied by most of the drivers in Austria, Japan and Thailand, that is to say the most strict for the braking.

The larger diameter disc equipped with innovative materials and engineering solutions has avoided any problem, drawing on the know-how of the Bergamo-based company that invests heavily in Research and Development to maintain the high standards achieved.

Brembo in turn wrote a letter to the Federation and the teams to express its satisfaction with the work done in a collaboration that has given satisfaction and its fruits.