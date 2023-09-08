Brembo presented an award to Valentino Rossi this afternoon to celebrate the successes of his extraordinary career in the world championship. Throughout this unique story, Brembo has always stood alongside the 9-times world champion, guaranteeing the best braking performance.

Brembo has chosen to award “The Doctor” during the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera on the Misano circuit, a “home race” for both Valentino, originally from Tavullia, and for Brembo, which has its headquarters general in the province of Bergamo.

“Valentino Rossi represents one of the most exciting pages that Italian motorcycling has been able to write in its history” said Daniele Schillaci, Brembo’s CEO. “It is an honor for us to be able to award Valentino with a unique trophy of his kind, which tells of his indissoluble bond with Brembo. I thank Valentino on behalf of the company for having always chosen Brembo and for having thus allowed us to bring continuous innovation to every type of sports bike with which the rider has competed and won”.

Valentino has always braked with Brembo: both Cagiva and Aprilia used Brembo brakes, as did later the Aprilia 125 and 250, the Honda 500 and MotoGP, the Yamaha MotoGP Factory and Petronas and even the Ducati MotoGP.

To better symbolize this long collaboration, Valentino Rossi was awarded with a trophy made by Brembo with parts of the first braking system that the champion used in 1996, on his debut in the 125 class, and of the braking system he used during his Last race held in MotoGP, in Valencia, in 2021.

Brembo VR46 Trophy Photo by: Brembo

Valentino’s career on two wheels is full of records: 432 GPs disputed which guaranteed him 6,357 points, 89 GPs won in the premier class which become 115 considering all the classes in which he raced. He was also able to reach the podium in all classes 235 times (including 176 in MotoGP, another record), conquering 23 consecutive podiums, from the 2002 Portuguese GP to the 2004 South African GP.

Valentino was the only world champion in four different classes: 125, 250, 500 and MotoGP, also boasting an unprecedented sporting longevity: 20 years and 311 days from the first GP won in the World Championship (Czech Republic GP 1996) to the last success (Dutch GP 2017).

A “hunger” for triumphs that has found in Brembo the ideal partner to guarantee absolute performance in all braking sections, even the most extreme, on circuits all over the world.

In 26 seasons in the World Championship, Valentino has changed category, team, tyres, fuel, suspension, but he has never changed the brakes, which have always been Brembo.

In 26 world championships Valentino used the brakes over 110,000 times and, also considering free practice, qualifying and warm-up, he wore out Brembo components like no other: over 450 front discs, more than 1,000 brake pads and no less than 280 liters of brake fluid.

Read also: