Stefan Bradl is in Assen to replace the injured Alex Rins on the Honda of Team LCR. The German is probably the test rider who has been busiest on race weekends in recent years, precisely because the RC213V continues to reap victims: just think that at the Sachsenring the only one on the starting grid was that of Takaaki Nakagami.

The former Moto2 world champion knows perfectly the defects of the Japanese bike and is personally called to try and solve them. In recent days, while attention was catalysed by Alvaro Bautista’s prize test astride the Ducati, he too was present at Misano and today, upon his arrival in Holland, he made a point on the things he tested and the situation at home Honda.

And the first point shouldn’t be easy to digest for those who have to ride the RC213V on race weekends: the problems are so deeply rooted that a wave of the magic wand cannot be enough to solve them.

“I think the problems can be solved and that Honda has the strength and resources to do it, but it’s a matter of time. Our performance hasn’t suddenly dropped in two or three months, it’s been a process of years and now it will take the same time to return to a good level. You need to stay calm,” explained Bradl.

Without too many words, he argued his idea according to which it will take some time to get the RC213V back on the right track: “Would Honda need something crazy? Yes, but we all know the Japanese mentality and you can’t expect to change a company in a week”.

Regarding the work done on the Romagna track, he added: “I tried some material to use this season and some things proved to be useful, I think we could already use them in this GP, but nothing crazy. It won’t completely change our bike”.

“We did some experiments on the electronics, which isn’t the most fun job for a test driver, but I looked at the big picture and tried to help improve driver safety.”

The problems to be solved are very clear in his mind, because they are also the ones that make the Honda a dangerous bike at the moment: “I hadn’t ridden the Honda since the Jerez tests and at Misano, after 3 or 4 laps, I again understood what the the bike’s weak points. You don’t have any confidence with the bike leaned over, we have to push on the front, and every maneuver doesn’t come naturally”.

“The problem is that you don’t have confidence and you have to take risks even when the bike isn’t right, because the new format requires it. This makes everything even more difficult for us, but I know what the bike’s weak points are and how to ride it Right now it’s about surviving, so to speak, but I don’t know how long that will last,” he concluded.