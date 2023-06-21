The crisis that Honda is experiencing is there for all to see. Undoubtedly this is the worst period of the Japanese brand in its entire history, the technical difficulties are added to the injuries of the riders, who in an attempt to extract the maximum from the bike, fall disastrously finishing their races well before the checkered flag. This was the fate of Alex Rins and Joan Mir, protagonists of accidents at Mugello which forced them to forfeit.

The Majorcan will be replaced by Iker Lecuona, as already announced yesterday. Confirmation of Stefan Bradl’s presence also arrived today. The Honda tester, who has already contested two races this year to replace Marc Marquez on the factory team’s RC213V, will race this weekend in place of Alex Rins. The Spaniard, who crashed at Mugello during the Sprint, broke his leg and is continuing the recovery process.

It’s still early to see him back on track, but Honda ran for cover and lined up the veteran for the Dutch Grand Prix. The manufacturer of the golden wing thus returns to the full line-up, finding Marc Marquez again after the Sachsenring forfeit. Indeed, last Sunday, the only Honda representative in the race was Takaaki Nakagami, while at Assen we will find four RC213Vs on the grid.

The recovery times of the two absent riders are not yet known, however the summer break will be useful for getting back in shape and being able to try and make a comeback when action resumes on the track. After Assen, there will in fact be a good five weeks off, then it will be back to Silverstone at the beginning of August.