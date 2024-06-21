Honda has not yet made an announcement, but according to Motorsport.com, Aleix Espargaró will take on the role of test driver for Honda next season. This does not mean that Stefan Bradl will lose his place, as the brand intends to keep both riders also in 2025. In charge since 2018, the German immediately made sure to stay for at least two more seasons when he learned that Honda was closing in on Espargaro.

“The rumors got stronger during the Jerez GP,” Bradl explained to his colleagues GPOne. “After a few weeks it became more concrete. I asked the HRC management what this change meant for me and asked for a meeting, which was held immediately. We very quickly reached a verbal agreement for another two years for me.”

“With my hard work and experience, I still want to contribute to this bike that I have been riding for 11 years now. I have worked as much as possible to help Honda reach a better level in MotoGP. I have not yet signed the renewal “, insisted Bradl, appearing confident. “But the new contract is progressing and I am sure that I will be an HRC test driver for another two years. There is no problem.”

Bradl insists he hasn’t had “not even a sleepless night”, but wondered about his future when Espargaró’s rumor emerged: “Obviously there are some thoughts in mind, when there are changes at the top of the HRC, and that they are necessary because the results leave a lot to be desired.”

The German test rider however reassured that his work is not in question: “In recent years we have tested many new products and parts, but we have not managed to improve the performance of our bike. HRC and the test team have always confirmed to me that my work is appreciated, not only by the other Honda riders, but also by all the engineers who have a lot of experience. The engineers and riders have always appreciated my contribution and have never complained about any failures or errors on my part.”

Stefan Bradl Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But you never know what happens in a big company like Honda and what they will decide in the end. Already at the beginning of the year it was clear that they were looking for a second test driver. I was curious to know what it would mean for my place in HRC and for all the people involved.” In the end it emerged that two drivers, in this case Bradl and Espargaró, will not be too many to work on tests in Europe. Ducati relies solely on Michele Pirro but is limited by concessions, while Aprilia lets Lorenzo Savadori race and KTM alternates sessions between Dani Pedrosa, Pol Espargaró, Mika Kallio and Jonas Folger. As for Yamaha, Cal Crutchlow is responsible for testing on European soil, but Fabio Quartararo has asked for further investments from the brand.

“We must not forget that my program has reached a limit in 2023 and 2024,” underlined Bradl, who alternates between tests, replacements and wild-card commitments. “With the new concessions, we can do tests at all the circuits and I have gone from two or three wild-cards a year to six. Furthermore, in the last five and a half years I have had to replace injured riders such as Franco Morbidelli, Marc Márquez, Cal Crutchlow, Jorge Lorenzo, Álex Rins and Joan Mir. And we still have many pieces reserved for the test drivers. We must not forget the risk of an accident and if that happened we would be in real difficulty, it would not be easy to find a replacement test driver for a certain one. level and with sufficient experience in MotoGP”.

Bradl, who will be on track in Valencia next week, also confirmed that Honda intends to use all six permitted wild-cards this season. After lapping in Jerez and Barcelona, ​​in a week he will be on track at the Sachsenring, then at the Red Bull Ring, in Misano and in Valencia after the summer break.