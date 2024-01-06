The 2024 MotoGP season will be one of the most intriguing in recent years, the balance will change a lot with the market maneuver that shocked the paddock in the last part of the championship concluded a month and a half ago. Marc Marquez left the HRC team after eleven seasons to embrace the Ducati project, which is decidedly successful at the moment.

The eight-time world champion wanted to win again and the best way to do that is to ride the Desmosedici. In his case, it will be the GP23, the one that won the last championship with Pecco Bagnaia and which will carry the colors of the Gresini team. Marc leaves the Faenza team again and this will inevitably lead to a breakdown in the balance throughout the Ducati structure.

Marquez's arrival was disruptive, in the Valencia tests he made his debut on the Ducati, setting the fourth fastest time of the day without looking for a time attack and already showing himself quite at ease. This did not go unnoticed in the other garages, especially in the “red” ones. Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi expressed his opinion on the situation, firmly maintaining that Marc Marquez will be able to be involved right away.

“Will Marc be able to shake up the Ducati platoon? Absolutely yes, this question cannot be answered differently,” said Borsoi a Speedweek. “It would be absurd to say that Marc won't be competitive. Because Marc will be competitive.”

This will lead to all the other Ducati riders having to raise the bar. But will the Catalan's arrival really be such a big problem? Borsoi wants to see it from another perspective and take advantage of this innovation within the orbit of Borgo Panigale: “It will also be an advantage for everyone. If we are good, we will be able to exploit Marquez's speed to become more competitive.”

That Marquez is fast is nothing new, because already in the Valencia tests, in addition to the fourth fastest time, he showed that he has already begun to understand the Desmosedici well. “I haven't seen anyone do Turn 8 like he does it,” Enea Bastianini said at the end of the day of testing. Therefore, it will be essential for the brand's teammates (who are also opponents) to make the most of the presence of the eight-time world champion within the team, also thanks to the exchange of data.