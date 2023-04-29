The alternation between Pecco Bagnaia and Brad Binder continues in the 2023 MotoGP Sprints. In the first four outings of the season it was only they who climbed the top step of the podium in the short race on Saturday and the KTM rider won the victory at Jerez, curiously, he preceded his Ducati rival.

A Sprint that needed two starts, because at the first start there was a carom that involved Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi and Augusto Fernandez. All unharmed, but the Ducati of the Mooney VR46 accused a fire that forced the race direction to display the red flag and shorten the race by one lap at the restart.

Once hostilities reopened, the KTMs dominated the scene, immediately taking the first two positions at the start with Binder ahead of Jack Miller, while the Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia were chasing. After a few laps, the two RC16s swapped positions, with Miller finding an amazing overtaking move at turn 13, but further back Bagnaia also took advantage of it to steal third place from Martin.

The Australian held on to lead until two laps from the end, when Binder found a truly stratospheric braking at turn 6, managing to pass despite going wide. An overtaking that Miller was no longer able to reply to, leaving his box mate the second success of the Saturday of the season.

Indeed, on the last lap Jack made a small mistake again at turn 6 and Bagnaia was very good at being ready to steal second position from him. A precious result in terms of the World Championship, which allows him to reduce the gap to the leader Bezzecchi to just 3 lengths, ninth at the end after restarting following the accident at the first start. But probably the most important thing for the Ducatista, thinking about tomorrow, is that he seems to have solved the problems that tormented him yesterday.

However, Miller managed to keep the lowest step of the podium, resisting Martin’s last attempt, thus giving KTM a truly memorable Saturday, which tomorrow will again have its riders on the front row and ready to try and give an encore.

It didn’t go well at all for poleman Aleix Espargaro. The Aprilia rider didn’t get away very well and was immediately slipped, then he settled in fifth position, but during the sixth lap he slipped at turn 9, ruining his Saturday.

So Miguel Oliveira took care of keeping up the honor of the Noale-based company, fifth with the RNF Racing RS-GP 2022, ahead of an amazing Dani Pedrosa, who at 37 years old and after a year and a half of absence has proved to still have class to spare.

Once again, however, Maverick Vinales paid dearly for a bad start, because in the second part of the race he was even the fastest on the track. However, having to recover, he was unable to do better than seventh place, a result which in any case brings him back to third in the World Championship, -17 behind Bezzecchi.

Behind him, Johann Zarco completes the list of riders who finish in the points, while the first who have unfortunately remained out are the Italians Luca Marini and Fabio Di Giannantonio. But not even Fabio Quartararo scores points, who was unable to recover more than 12th place with his Yamaha, once again confirming the heavy technical crisis of the M1, even on a track on paper that is friendly.

Also out of the points was the winner of Austin, Alex Rins, only 13th with the Honda LCR. In any case, things went better than Joan Mir, author of yet another fall after a disastrous start to the season. Alex Marquez was also on the ground, having crashed almost immediately after the restart, after he had already been among the riders involved in the carom that he had brought to the red flag.