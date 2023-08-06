Brad Binder has chosen a good way to make up for the bad weekend in Assen from KTM. He did so by bringing home a very important third place, behind the two colleagues who battled for the win until the last lap, namely Aleix Espargaro on Aprilia and Francesco Bagnaia on Ducati.

The first two were the bravest, because they challenged almost the whole grand prix and from mid-race onwards they did so even under a light but persistent rain, which made the track treacherous especially for the first two.

Binder, on the other hand, stayed behind them, battling with the Aprilia RS-GPs of Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira all the way to the finish line, where he got the better of them. Having Espargaro and Bagnaia ahead made the difference for Binder: he had two references that helped him understand where to push harder and where, instead, to be more cautious.

“The most difficult aspect today was trying to figure out where to push, where to gain time and where you had to be careful. Then, since Silverstone is such a wide track, there were some points where it was very wet, for example turn 1 and turn 3, in other places it was completely dry, so it was difficult to understand where to push”.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The guys did a great job in front of me. I studied them well also to understand where we could push and I’m very happy to be back on the podium today. Actually I wanted to win to redeem the two mistakes I made at Assen. But it’s okay good like this, we will continue to fight in Austria”.

The South African rider surprised by having chosen to fit a medium front tire at the start of the race. With the arrival of the rain, it was easy to predict that it could go into crisis due to the lower grip given by that compound compared to the Softs, but Brad managed the situation and brought home a good third place.

“I started from tenth position, so I had a lot of slipstream. It was extremely important to make sure I had the possibility to brake. I knew I had to be perfect on the edge of the tyre, but I still prefer to brake precisely. Sure, with that choice of tire It wasn’t easy when it started to rain, but I took the bike to the finish line and we’re on the podium. That’s the important thing.”

“Today I think it was about being braver than the others. Because maybe you think, ‘Well, this is the time to attack.” You can push but you realize you slide from side to side so it was hard to understand. Some took more risks than others in some points and I think it all made our battle very interesting because there were constant changes of positions”, concluded the KTM rider.